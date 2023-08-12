One of Daviess County’s oldest restaurants will close permanently Sunday.
Janice Kennedy, who bought The County Ham restaurant in 2009, said on Facebook that the restaurant, 5421 U.S. 60 W., will be open from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday and from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday.
“Business has just not been the same since COVID, and with the never-ending rise in food costs, it’s been a losing battle,” she wrote.
Records at the Daviess County Property Valuation Administrator’s office say the 2,919-square-foot brick building was erected in 1926.
Older customers years ago told Kennedy that there was once a brothel connected to it.
Back in the 1940s, and maybe the 1930s, it was Patty’s Pig — a roadhouse where miners who worked in the nearby Bon Harbor Hills came to eat, drink and dance.
Kennedy says she’s traced The Country Ham name back to 1949.
But despite the name, the most popular item on the menu has been all-you-can eat fish.
• Two more restaurants are coming.
A building permit was issued this week for a $1.86 million, 4,523-square-foot building at 3724 Frederica St.
That’s on the former Texas Gas Transmission property.
It’s to house Slim Chickens and Rock-n-Roll Sushi.
• Gas prices are up again.
Cheapest in town Friday was $3.07.
• Taco Bell, which now has 7,500 restaurants, says it’s on track to have 10,000 in a few years.
• Good news from Frankfort: General fund receipts in July were up 7.1% from a year ago — despite a 10% tax cut.
Road fund receipts were up 3.8%.
• The state has approved nearly $2 million to assist in training nearly 7,000 workers.
None of them are here, unfortunately.
