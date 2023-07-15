Matthew Ch. 5:17-34
People often call or text me asking for clarification of scripture. You’d be surprised, or at least at first I was surprised, at what people don’t know about living application of scripture. We often gloss over or only focus on certain scriptures and cliché sayings in the Word, but application is never taught or explained beyond faith and prayer.
So, on Thursday morning I got a text from an individual who asked, “If Jesus died on the cross for our sins, then when Judgement Day comes, what will be judged on? I thought to myself the obvious, we will be judged for our sins, because no person is sinless. We are tempted every day and we fall short every day, so forgiveness and reconciliation are a process. Once you pull one layer of yourself back; another layer is revealed, and as each layer of yourself is revealed; we are to repent and change our behavior by allowing the transforming nature of the Holy Spirit to work in our lives.
Therefore, in our daily walk, our measurement of life, comes from the 10 Commandments. This is what Jesus was talking about in our scripture of text. He was teaching this cycle of transformation because the religious leaders were using the law to manipulate the people. They didn’t adhere to what they were teaching, but they expected others to follow what they didn’t live themselves. They used the law and their understanding of the law to stay ahead in disputes, disagreements and to keep people down.
Back in that day the law was all they had, and only certain ones were well versed in scripture. This allowed the religious leaders to take advantage of the people. Knowledge is power. Information is readily accessible, and it gives the impression that you have knowledge. We have commentaries, the internet, hundreds of years of biblical research that we have access to; with that being the case, why do we have so many people who are lost and desperate in the life.
Having information does not mean a person has knowledge, and knowledge without the wisdom of how to use what you know is useless. This is how knowledge of the word without application develops. This manipulation debases the Christian experience and turns people away from the faith. Then we have some who only use application for personal gain. There must be a standard that we all should live by.
In the Old Testament there were three categories of the law. They are: ceremonial, civil and moral.
The first being ceremonial law, which related specifically to worship. While we are no longer bound by ceremonial laws, we are to adhere to the principle behind them. The principle to the laws are to worship and love God. The second category is civil law, and this is daily living. Our society is radically different than it was in biblical times, but the principles behind the civil law are still applicable and should be followed.
We all know the 10 commandments: 1. I am the Lord your God who brought you out of Egypt and you shall have no other Gods before me. 2. You shall not make for yourself a carved image or any likeness. 3. You shall not take the Lord God’s name in vain. 4. Remember the Sabbath Day and keep it holy. 5. Honor your father and mother. 6. You shall not murder. 7. You shall not commit adultery. 8. You shall not steal. 9. You shall not bear false witness against your neighbor. 10. You shall not covet.
The third category is moral law. The moral laws reveal the nature and will of God and it still applies today. Within the scripture of text, some in the crowd were experts at telling others what to do but they missed the central point of God’s laws themselves. Jesus made it clear that obeying God’s law is more important than explaining it. It’s much easier to explain God’s law and tell others to obey, point out someone else’s flaws, point to someone else’s shortcomings than to put them, into practice themselves.
Jesus called them out so eloquently because He knew their worship was not real. They were perpetrating a fraud in their belief. The Pharisees’ weakness was that they were content to obey the laws outwardly without allowing God to change their hearts. They didn’t have a metanoia, or a true God change. When metanoia occurs, everything will change. Jesus was saying that the quality of our goodness should be greater than that of the Pharisees.
They looked pious, but they were far from the Kingdom of God. God judges our heart as well as our deeds, for it is in the heart where our real nature lies. We must be just as concerned about our attitudes and thoughts that people don’t see, as well as the actions that they do see. Because God sees all and knows all and we all will be judged. Our righteousness must come out of love and obedience to God’s word and God’s standard.
Our righteousness must come from what God does in us. Our righteousness must be God-centered not self-centered. Our righteousness must be based on our reverence for God not approval from people. Our righteousness must go beyond keeping the law to living by the principles behind the law.
Jesus came and gave a fuller understanding of why God made the law in the first place. He was the fulfillment, and we are obligated to live it. Jesus came so that we may have life and live it more abundantly. Many in the world today are not living, they are merely existing trying to figure life out when God has already provided a way. God provided a way through sending His Son Jesus Christ to provide salvation to a lost and dying world.
We are in a world that has forgotten about God. We live in a world amongst people created in the image of God but reject the very God they were created in the image of. We live in a world where people have built whole social constructs of lies and have based whole societies on these lies, but when truth is presented, it is rejected because we are no better than these Pharisees Jesus was amongst — self-absorbed, manipulating the truth for personal gain at the people’s expense.
The way to eternal life is Jesus. The way to living an abundant life is Jesus. The way to having a lasting peace is in Jesus. The way to love and bringing unity to this country is Jesus. The way to building a viable community is Jesus and His love.
Jesus has prepared a way for us, but we have to live the way. We are entering the time of Jacob’s trouble, where soon your faith will be all you have to keep your life together. And if the word of God and his law is not written upon the tables of your heart, you will not survive.
If you don’t know Christ, I encourage you to develop a relationship with Him today, because tomorrow may be too late. Don’t put off for tomorrow what you need to do today. If you don’t have the word of God in your heart, it’s not too late to give your life to God, read your Bible, study your Bible, repent and change. If you’re not applying the word to and in your life, start today.
