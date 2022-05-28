As American as apple pie and baseball, the drive-in movie theatre offers up the classic experience of a film under the stars, and there is an authentic 1950s drive-in just 15 minutes from downtown Owensboro.
Originally opened in 1955, Holiday Drive-In Theatre, 646, Indiana 161, is less than 10 miles from the city, and a quick drive across the Blue Bridge has movie goers pulling up to one of its six movie screens.
Operator Tim Moseley said the drive-in was purchased by his father in 1978 after it had closed.
“Dad started in the business in 1955; he had theaters everywhere,” Moseley said from the drive-in’s original concession stand. “I think his first one was in Calhoun, Kentucky; that is where we are from.”
Moseley said as his dad got older, he decided to reduce his workload, and gradually sold off his indoor and drive-in theaters but Holiday Drive-In was the one he decided to keep.
After retiring as an airline pilot, Moseley decided to keep the family business going. These days his daughter is also involved, making Holiday Drive-In a third-generation family business.
“My daughter is into it with me, so she is going to carry it on,” Moseley said. “It just takes all of this to keep this thing going.”
A lot has changed in the drive-in movie business since its heyday during the 1950s and 1960s, perhaps the most significant was a necessary switch to digital projectors that caused many screens to go dark for good because of the expense.
While at one time there were more than 4,000 drive-in theaters located throughout the United States, these days that number is down to about 300.
“Seven drive-ins that I know of closed this year,” Moseley said. “However, in this area the community has really supported us; they keep coming.”
While the original 1955 screen is perhaps the most visible to those driving along the highway — its red letters spelling out “Holiday Drive-In, Reo In. — there are a total of six screens spread across the 26-acre facility.
General Manager Georgia Decker, who has worked at the drive-in for more than 30 years said the “REO” comes from the intersection where the drive-in is located, and stands for Rockport, Evansville and Owensboro.
“I enjoy doing it, and no two nights are ever the same,” Decker said. “There is always someone who has never been to a drive-in or you get someone who has been coming here since they were a kid and they are bringing their kids or grandkids.”
Moseley said that while drive-ins were built on “B” movies, these days customers want to see new, first-run films at the drive-in.
“The family crowd is what we target, and that is usually our biggest sales,” he said. “Some of the things that play good at the indoor theaters don’t play good here and vice versa.”
Kids movies are typically a top performer at Holiday Drive-In.
“We do exceptionally well with kids’ movies because a kid can watch a movie 15 times and know it verbatim and still have just as much fun,” Moseley said. “I think the parents can take the kids to the drive-in and let them play a little bit and not have to tell them to be quiet.”
Moseley said that while some drive-ins have a lot of rules, he just likes to enforce the basics that are mandated by the state and common courtesies so everyone has an enjoyable experience.
For example, the drive-in does not charge customers a food pass for bringing in their own food, which is common in the industry, and if someone pays to see a movie showing on a particular screen, they are welcome to drive over to a different movie if they wish.
The theatre also keeps it simple with payment and operated as a cash only facility.
“We just want people to come and have a good time, relax and not be burdened, Moseley said.
Moseley said it has been tough getting some movies in this year, because there is still not the availability there that was available before the pandemic, but he believes things will pick up as the summer progresses.
“It is such a neat atmosphere when the screens are all going and people are just walking around all over the place,” he said. “It is almost like a carnival atmosphere.”
