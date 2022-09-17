If you have small children or grandchildren, Holiday World is offering big savings for next year.
The theme park is offering free season passes for 4- and 5-year-olds.
Lauren Crosby, a fourth-generation owner of the park, said, “This might be the biggest ‘freebie’ at Holiday World since free unlimited soft drinks were added in 2000.”
Children must be 4 or 5 years old when their season pass is processed.
Crosby said others who purchase season passes by Oct. 12 will get the best price of the year and can use Easy Pay to break the cost into monthly payments.
• Gas prices surged above $3 a gallon back in February, going to an average high of $4.683 a gallon here in June.
This week, they finally fell back below $3 at three stations.
AAA says the Owensboro average is $3.163, the state average is $3.304 and the national average is $3.692.
• Remember Goodwood Brewing, which was scheduled to open a brewery-restaurant in The Enclave at Frederica Street and Veterans Boulevard early this year?
Still no word about when it will open.
A spokeswoman said this week, “We are still not announcing a date for Owensboro. I will keep you updated once we do.”
• Evansville Teachers Federal Credit Union, which has two branches in Owensboro, is now Liberty Federal Credit Union.
Officials say nothing has changed but the name.
• Building permits show that a Dollar Tree going in at 5221 Frederica St.
That’s the small strip center where Pier 1 Imports used to be.
• Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari’s Wildebeest water coaster was named the World’s No. 1 Water Park Ride at the 2022 Golden Ticket Awards ceremony for the 12th consecutive year.
Splashin’ Safari was named the No. 2 Water Park spot. Holidays in the Sky Drone Show was named one of the Top 5 New Shows.
Splashin’ Safari is open on weekends through Sunday and Holiday World will remain open through Oct. 30.
• The state reported this week that general fund receipts were up 6.6% in August and are up 8.2% for the fiscal year.
But road fund receipts were down 1.7% in August and are down 1% for the fiscal year.
• Fazoli’s is celebrating Hispanic/Latino Appreciation Month by honoring three Hispanic/Latino employees as part of the September Dare to Excel program.
One of those is 16-year-old Johan Carrillo-Rios of Owensboro, who has been working for the company since April.
• Do we have enough Starbucks?
The company recently announced plans to build 2,000 more stores by 2025.
