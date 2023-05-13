Holiday World opens today for its 78th season.
That’s news in Owensboro because local hotels are getting a lot of business these days from the theme park’s guests.
New this year is 1,600 feet of upgraded track for the 1.3-mile Voyage roller coaster.
Splashin’ Safari, the 30-year-old water park, will open May 20.
It was named the best water park in the Midwest by USA Today.
Before you go, be advised that both parks are now cashless.
But free cash-to-card kiosks will be available.
• Five years ago, Texas Roadhouse topped $2 billion in sales.
Last year, the company went over $4 billion for the first time.
Recently, the chain said that traffic was up 7.6% for the first quarter of 2023.
And total revenue was up $1.174 million.
• Owensboro is big on festivals, with BBQ and Barrels going on downtown today.
AirportParkingReservations.com says it has “created a handy in-depth index that has revealed America’s ultimate festival destination based on crime rates, average weather conditions, number of festivals and the cost of accommodation to make finding the perfect one a whole lot easier.”
And it says that Kentucky ranks fifth overall, beating California, Texas and Florida.
• The average gas price in town is under $3 a gallon now — $2.96 a gallon, according to AAA.
The cheapest in town on Friday was $2.77.
The state average was $3.28, and the national average was $3.84.
• Last year, Jagoe Homes announced plans for Heatherstone, a 333-home subdivision on Owensboro’s west side.
Now, things are starting to pick up.
The company said this week that “prospective homebuyers and Realtors interested in this new community are encouraged to sign-up for the Jagoe Homes priority email list.”
The property is on the north side of U.S. 60 West, west of Audubon Elementary School and east of Booth Field Road — the entrance to Ben Hawes Park.
• Kentucky’s tax collections are doing well this year.
General Fund revenue is up 4.5% for the year.
And Road Fund receipts are up 4%.
