Now that Thanksgiving is over, our focus has shifted to Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa and New Year’s. While the holidays are a wonderful time of gathering and celebrating with family, friends, co-workers and neighbors, it can also be a difficult time for many, especially senior adults.
Social isolation for seniors isn’t new, but it became even more prevalent during the Covid-19 pandemic.
The Senior Community Center was closed for 15 months, so we saw first-hand the implications it had on seniors.
When the Covid numbers started creeping up in July, we determined to stay open, implementing additional steps to keep everyone safe and healthy, which are ongoing.
The driving factor in this decision was the social, mental and physical benefits of staying open for our seniors, thus helping them avoid more social isolation and loneliness.
We hear daily from our seniors how grateful they are to have a place to come to, many of whom have been coming for years, such as Paul and Stanley.
Along with several other gentlemen, you can find them here most mornings shooting pool, drinking coffee, and I’m sure, solving the world’s problems! This scenario can be carried through the crafters, card players, exercisers, and bingo players, all of whom bring life to 1650 W. 2nd Street.
While we are delighted remain open, we are especially aware of the double whammy this time of the year can be for seniors with winter approaching and still having Covid restrictions and concerns.
We have staff and volunteers calling seniors every day who need a friendly voice checking on them. When possible, we visit them in their homes. It’s one of the added perks to the Meals on Wheels program — that seniors are not only getting a nutritious meal, but also being checked on daily.
But you don’t have to be a Meals on Wheels driver to check on your senior neighbors or family members. Our drivers report that many of their clients don’t have family nearby, so they are grateful for that daily interaction.
Often, the clients are waiting at their door, ready to not only get a meal, but speak to a friend. It’s a simple but powerful way that any of us can interact with our senior neighbors.
According to the CDC, older adults are at increased risk for loneliness and social isolation because they are more likely to face factors such as living alone, the loss of family or friends, chronic illness, and hearing loss.
To help alleviate these factors, it’s important to have some physical activity throughout the day, eat a balanced diet and get sufficient sleep. (That is true no matter what your age.)
Throughout December, we have several events and activities scheduled that provide opportunities for physical activity (low impact exercise and yoga classes); nutritious food (congregate meals at 11:30 a.m., Monday through Friday and food pantry); socialization (crafts, cards, puzzles, billiards) and even a soft couch in the TV room for a nap. We’re having a special Christmas craft event on Friday at 10 a.m., which is open to all seniors at no cost. No need to sign up, just show up and we’ll have everything provided.
We are especially looking forward to the Christmas lunch on Wednesday, Dec. 15, sponsored by U.S. Bank. These fine folks know how to spread joy and treat our seniors to a great day.
You can register for the meal at the Senior Center or by calling the office at 270-687-4640. We were busting at the seams for the Thanksgiving meal, so are expecting another great turnout. This provides yet another much-needed opportunity for socialization and celebration for our seniors.
There are other opportunities to support seniors throughout the community. Audubon Area Community Services runs the Foster Grandparent program, Senior Companion program and Volunteer program. They can be reached at 270-683-1589.
Home Instead is sponsoring “Be A Santa To A Senior” program that provides gifts to seniors who are isolated and need to be remembered. Our local Wal-mart stores have the “Santa to Senior” trees where anyone can select a senior and purchase gifts for them. Yet another way to love on our seniors during the holidays.
Please contact us if there’s a senior we can add to our telephone reassurance list, needs a ride to an appointment, could use a food box or perhaps a friendly visit.
The Senior Community Center exists to provide and coordinate services and social activities for seniors that enhance their dignity, improve their independence, and encourage their involvement in the community. In other words, to help alleviate social isolation, loneliness and add life to our seniors’ years.
Becky Barnhart is the executive Director of the Senior Community Center of Owensboro-Daviess County.
