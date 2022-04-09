Over the coming week, the greatest of all dramas will unfold, as the Son of God gives his life for us. This drama is no Passion play with actors and plot and props, but the drama of Evil being conquered, of my sin and yours being redeemed.
During my sabbatical in Jerusalem in the spring of 2018, I was present for Holy Week.
On Palm Sunday, I walked down the Mount of Olives with thousands of other Christians, as Jesus had done as he entered Jerusalem for the final time.
On Holy Thursday, I crowded into the Upper Room where Jesus shared the Last Supper with his disciples and into the church at the olive grove of Gethsemani, where Jesus prayed in agony and was arrested.
On Good Friday, I joined others as we walked the Via Dolorosa, a street in Jersusalem that traces the path of Jesus as he carried the cross to Calvary. I was present at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, where Jesus was crucified and buried and where he arose.
While I had the opportunity at that time to physically trace the steps of Jesus, I have the opportunity to do the same spiritually here in Owensboro.
As I take part in the worship of Holy Week as the Church tells the story of those events, both from the Scriptures and from the actions Jesus left us, I am there.
We learn this from the Jewish Passover meal, which Jesus celebrated at the Last Supper: as we remember these events, we are present.
What I do this Holy Week teaches me to do this throughout the year — to join my suffering to that of Jesus and to offer it for the salvation of the world.
As St. Paul says in Colossians 1:24: “...in my flesh I complete what is lacking in Christ’s afflictions for the sake of his body, that is, the church...” (RSV.)
I also see how my actions have fortified the power of Evil as I behold the suffering of the Innocent.
In the days that lie ahead, in whatever ways we can, let us walk with Jesus to share in His suffering and dying so that we may share in His Rising (Philipians 3:10.)
Rev. Ray Clark is a Catholic priest of the Diocese of Owensboro.
