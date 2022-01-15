When Andrew Harrison was growing up on Crisp Road, Whitesville Baptist Church might as well have been in his backyard.
But during his youth, First Baptist Church in Owensboro was the worship home for Harrison and his parents — Vic and Ruth Harrison.
Harrison, 32, now finds himself living in Owensboro but traveling every Sunday back to the small, northern Daviess County town as the pastor of Whitesville Baptist Church.
It also happens to be his first pastorship.
But to get there, Harrison said his calling into ministry was a gradual process.
“My interest in scriptures slowly grew,” Harrison said. “And as my interest in learning grew, my interest in teaching grew. I like learning the Bible, and I like telling other people about the scriptures.”
It was while attending school at Kentucky Wesleyan College that he realized he wasn’t living his life that God expected of him.
“I was brought up in the church from birth; I enjoyed the social side of church growing up; I really never embraced the message,” Harrison said. “It was like my ears were stopped up, and I couldn’t understand the gospel. I’d say around college is when I felt myself to be a sinner, and I was in need of forgiveness. Once I believed I was a sinner, the gospel made sense to me.”
Harrison then began looking for opportunities to share scripture, which started with becoming a Sunday school teacher at First Baptist.
He also received his bachelor’s degree in religion from KWC, and now he’s in the process of enrolling into a seminary.
But it was a chance meeting with Gordon Wilkerson, who sings and plays piano for Whitesville Baptist, that led Harrison to initially serving as a pulpit fill-in, which then progressed into an interim position in 2020.
Wilkerson said the pandemic had delayed the church from conducting a pastor search and that Harrison was one of the first fill-ins who came to preach once Whitesville Baptist Church returned to in-person services in August 2020.
“We were looking for pastors to preach for us on Sundays, and we asked him if he would preach for us one Sunday,” said Wilkerson, adding that the congregation was impressed by Harrison’s preaching. “And as time went on the next two or three months, we asked Andrew to preach more.”
Harrison would then be ordained by the church in August 2021 before being voted in as the permanent pastor a month later.
Harrison said he visited the church on occasions when his parents would help out with music on Sundays.
“I knew of this church, and I had been here a few times through the years,” Harrison said. “But then through Gordon, I became aware of the opportunity. That’s how I got involved; the interim lasted a year, and I guess I just stuck.”
Harrison didn’t go into the interim position with the mindset of eventually becoming the permanent pastor.
“It was more just see what happens,” Harrison said. “I was just glad for the opportunity.”
Although Harrison grew up in a large church, he feels comfortable pastoring a small congregation that has placed upon him the privilege of shepherding a church such as Whitesville Baptist, which was established in 1854.
“There’s been a lot of ministry that has gone on here in the past, and God has blessed a lot of things here,” Harrison said. “So I want to be a good steward of what’s been handed down.”
Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.