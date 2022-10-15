Owensboro homebuilders are seeing their slowest year since 2018.
Through Sept. 30, they had secured 187 permits for single-family homes.
That’s down from 301 last year, 235 in 2020 and 214 in 2019.
But it’s still ahead of the 173 permits in 2018.
The peak year for homebuilding here was 2003, when 589 single-family houses and 79 multifamily units were built at a cost of $47.61 million.
Richard Stallings, executive officer of the Home Builders Association of Owensboro, said, “Obviously we are seeing the affect locally of interest rates and inflation uncertainties.”
He added, “However, builders and remodelers continue to be very busy completing projects already underway. We anticipate remodeling to continue strongly in the future.”
• Food and Wine magazine compiled a list of “The Best Classic Restaurants in Every State” and Owensboro is on it.
“You’re going to Owensboro, where you’ll eat two things you’ve probably never tried before,” the article says.
“The first one will be mutton, Kentucky’s obscure and delicious contribution to American barbecue; the other is burgoo, that regional church picnic specialty stew typically made with any kind of meat cooks could get their hands on.
“Try both at Moonlite BBQ Inn, and just because you came all this way, do it again at Old Hickory Bar-B-Q, both in business for well over 50 years.”
• The state reported this week that general fund revenues for September were down 1.7% from last year.
But last September saw a $225 million legal settlement.
So, this year would have been up by 15.6% if that hadn’t happened.
The road fund was up 1.2%, the report said.
• Mastercard SpendingPulse says retail sales grew by double digits last month.
The report said sales were up 11%
Spending in restaurants was up 10.9%, it said.
• A report by QuoteWizard says that Kentucky has the “second worst electric vehicle infrastructure in the nation.”
It says that 0.26% of vehicles in the state are electric.
And we have three electric charging stations for every 10,000 vehicles.
That could result in some long lines.
• Gas prices are back above $3 a gallon.
The cheapest in town Friday morning was $3.19.
AAA says the average price in town was $3.409.
The state average was $3.499 and the national was $4.903.
