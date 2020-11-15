Pandemic or not, 2020 has been a great year for local Realtors.
Jason Bellamy, president-elect of the Greater Owensboro Realtor Association, said, “October home sales in the Greater Owensboro area outperformed October 2019 sales in both number of transactions and the average sales price.”
He said, “The real estate market here continues to thrive, with pending and active inventory numbers pointing toward a strong finish through the end of the year.”
The association said 149 homes were sold last month with 162 more sales pending.
And the average house sold within 70 days of being on the market.
The median sale price was $168,000 — up 18% from $142,450 a year earlier.
Sales totaled $29.9 million — up 31% from a year ago when they stood at $24.1 million.
There are only 206 active listings in the market.
• Jiffy Lube is starting construction on his fifth Kentucky location — and first in Owensboro — on Hayden Road behind Aldi on Kentucky 54.
The company says it has more than 2,000 locations across the country.
• Planning to travel for Thanksgiving despite the pandemic?
AAA says the pandemic will likely mean that 10% fewer of us will be going over the river and through the woods this year.
That, they say, is the biggest one-year decrease since the Great Recession in 2008.
That year, travel dropped by 26%.
• The Kentucky Distillers’ Association says the barrel inventory for 2020 broke several state records.
The total number of barrels of bourbon and other spirits hit 9.86 million — up from 9.1 million.
The number of aging barrels of bourbon alone hit 9.26 million — the first time since 1967 that the number has topped 9 million.
And distilleries filled 2.1 million barrels.
The association said 2019 and 2020 combined for the first time distilleries have filled 2 million barrels two years in a row in the modern era.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.