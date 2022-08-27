Rising interest rates have slowed home sales here and in the rest of the country.
Michelle Wiesman, president of the Greater Owensboro Realtor Association says, “As expected, we saw fewer homes sold in July than we did this time last year.”
Sales, she said, were down 16%.
Wiesman said, “This could be related to the delayed effect of the interest rate spike or possibly the emergence of a more balanced market. Either way, the local market remains strong and days on market remains impressive at 57 days.”
July saw 136 homes sold for a median price of $185,000 and a total of $28 million.
The average home was on the market 57 days and there are 216 active listings.
A year ago, 160 homes were sold for a median $174,000 and a total of $34.2 million.
The average home was on the market for 26 days and there were 173 active listings.
• Unemployment rates in July were down in Daviess, Hancock and McLean; the same in Ohio and up in Muhlenberg.
The state reported that Daviess County had a 3.9% jobless rate, down from 4.1% in June and 4.9% in July 2021.
Hancock was at 4% in July, down from 4.3% in June and 4.8% a year ago; McLean had a rate of 4.5% in July, down from 4.7% in June and 4.8% a year earlier; Muhlenberg was at 6.7%, up from 6.6% in June, but down from 7.4% a year ago; and Ohio was at 5.1% — the same as June but down from 6.1% in July 2021.
• Ernesto Martinez had barely opened his new Ernesto’s Mexican Bar & Grill in Wesleyan Park Plaza in March 2020 when the state ordered restaurants to close their dining rooms to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
He reopened in May that year and then the building was damaged by fire in June.
But Martinez survived, and now a second Ernesto’s is coming to Owensboro’s east side.
Oscar Martinez posted on Facebook this week that the new location will be opening soon at 2065 E. Parrish Ave. Suite 100.
That’s the former Moe’s Southwest Grill location.
• The Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority this week approved $250,000 for extending water and sewer lines to 620 more acres in the Paradise Park Regional Industrial Business Park in Muhlenberg County and $300,000 for upgrading electricity in Bluegrass Crossings Industrial Park in Ohio County.
The board also approved a $999,705 loan to Ohio County Hospital to replace an MRI, CT, two ultrasounds and X-ray equipment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.