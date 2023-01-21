A lack of concrete stopped work on Gulfstream’s 121-room Home2 Suites by Hilton hotel across Second Street from the Owensboro Convention Center, along with the 79 apartments and a 245-car parking garage — a $50-million project — last summer.
But things are starting to move again.
Envision Contractors picked up building permits this week for the first $7.2 million on an 81,921-square-foot hotel and $5.5 million on an 83,512-square-foot parking garage at 560 W. Second.
• We lost Shoney’s last Sunday.
The restaurant moved into Towne Square North in 1988.
No word yet on whether another franchisee will be found.
• Looks like arts and crafts lovers now have a place to shop on Frederica Street.
There’s a grand opening sign on the new Michaels store in Towne Square North and the company’s website says it opened Friday.
• Gas prices are creeping back to the $3 level.
You could still find regular as low as $2.75 on Friday.
But the average price in town was $3.08, according to AAA.
The national average was $3.39 and the state average was $3.152.
• Looks like we’ll soon have a new bank — well, bank name at least — in town.
Peoples Bank announced in October that it was acquiring Limestone Bank.
The transaction was valued at $208.2 million.
The combined bank will have $8.5 billion in total assets, $5.7 billion in total loans and $7.1 billion in total deposits with 150 locations in Ohio, West Virginia, Kentucky, Maryland, Virginia and Washington, D.C.
In 2019, Louisville-based Limestone Bank bought four branches of Republic Bank & Trust — including the two in Owensboro — for an estimated $9 million to $10 million.
Last year, Newburgh-based Heritage Federal Credit Union bought the branch at 1819 Frederica St. and Limestone opened a new branch in Gateway Commons.
• Party City, which has a store on Kentucky 54, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection “amid pullback in consumer spending and higher prices due to inflation.”
The company listed assets of $1 billion to
$10 billion and liabilities in the same range.
• The National Retail Federation says sales in November and December grew 5.3% over 2021 to $936.3 billion.
That’s less than the 6% to 8% growth and the
$942.6 billion to $960.4 billion in sales the organization had predicted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.