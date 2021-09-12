Residential construction in Daviess County was up 32% for the first half of 2021, the Market Edge reported.
The Knoxville, Tennessee, company compiles data from 325 code enforcement offices in 158 counties.
Its latest report says there were 191 homes under construction here in the first six months of the year.
That’s up from 145 during the same period last year.
But the number of houses valued at more than $400,000 dropped from 30 last year to 19 this year.
The report says the number of commercial projects increased from 42 last year to 69.
But the value of those projects dropped from $30.28 million to $21.37 million.
• Great American Cookies and Marble Slab Creamery opened last week in The Shoppes at 3800 Frederica — the old Texas Gas property.
Now, they sell cookies and ice cream.
• Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers, which has an Owensboro location, recently opened its 1,000th store.
• Doxo Inc., a company that helps people manage their bills, says the average monthly bills in Owensboro total $1,432 a month.
That’s $17,184 a year.
The report says that’s 24.2% lower than the national average and it totals 34% of household income.
• A report from KPMG LLP says that retail sales this holiday season are expected to be up 7% from last year.
That compares with a 3% to 4% increase in most years.
But the report suggests that you shop early, because supply chain issues may lead to some bare shelves closer to the various holidays we celebrate at the end of the year.
• If gas prices are up this month, blame it on Hurricane Ida.
AAA says “The storm took about 13% of U.S. refinery capacity offline and while there are no firm re-start dates, refineries are expected to be back online this month.”
270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.