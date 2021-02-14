Owensboro Middle School recognizes the following students for earning all A’s during the second grading term of the 2020-2021 academic year:
6th, 7th and 8th GRADES
Alexis Abram, Michael Acton, Alyssa Alexander, Audriana McKenzie Ashley, Kade Arnold, Madelyn Aull, Madison Aull, Layla Barnes, Isabel Bauer, Maxwell Baur, Savannah Bellamy, Owen Benson, Jon Blandford, Landon Block, Kinsley Board, Mollie Bratcher, Larry Brey, Liam Briggs, Natalie Briggs, Samuel Busse, Trakatra Cox Byrne, Georgia Calhoun, Elizabeth Caporale, Riley Carman, Lucy Chaney, Van Clark, Tianna Clements, Karis Colbert, Xavier Conrad, Zachery Coomes, Presley Cornell, William Crews, Hayden Cunnagin, Daniel Davenport, Kaleb Davidson, Trevor DeLacey, Andrew Dennison, Tyshawn Dillard, Lucy Doyal, Addison Edge, Chloe Ewing, Preston Ferry, Jaxson Fogle, Eliza Beth Francis, Evan Fulkerson, Elizabeth Fuqua, Blair Gaddis, Cesar Garcia, Dakota Gillaspie, Jeremy Gillihan, Ethan Gough, Bailey Greathouse, Ella Hall, Keeli Hanley, Kaylee Harrington, Avery Hayden, Aidan Henning, Lucielle Hines, Kaleb Horn, Hadley Houston, William Hume, Andrew Johnson, Camdyn Johnston, Ashton Jones, Maya Joska, Macey Kahn, Evangeline Keefover, Dahlyla Leslie, Jasmin Loma, Judith Perez Lopez, Lindsey Zunun Lopez, Isaiah Matson, Kaden McKnight, Stalie Midkiff, Nash Miller, Nolan Miller, Aiden Montgomery, Kow Htat Naing, LaDainian November, Xavier O’Bryan, Christopher Palmer, Kennedy Payne, Bree Peach, Adrion Perez, Moo Poe, Bralee Powell, Christopher Prude, Riley Purdom, Cayden Ray, Logan Reeves, William Reeves, William Rickard, Alexa Salamah, Haiden Sands, Matthew Smith, Valor Smith, Jacob Snyder, Ryan Sovar, Geordyn Stevens, Ellis Storm, Khoa Ta, Braden Thompson, Isabella Tipmore, Raelee Tutt, Brandon Vickers, Madison Velazquez and Hailey Westerfield.
