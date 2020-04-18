As a 66-year-old semiretired veterinarian, one would think Mike Mallay would be slowing down.
But it has been his farrier work that has kept him in high demand, especially when there are fewer and fewer practicing in the trade of hoof care.
From his Muhlenberg County home in Dunmor, Mallay works within a 140-mile radius, which includes Daviess County.
Although there are not as many people keeping horses and other hoofed animals that has attributed to the farrier decline, it’s also a trade that lends itself to bodily harm.
“Because of the danger of it, it’s not unusual to get kicked, bitten or both; so you can get hurt,” Mallay said. “…You’re bending over all the time; it’s hard on your back and that’s why there’s not too many (farriers). Most of the young guys get out after four or five years.”
And during his 40 years in the profession, Mallay said he’s had his share of bumps and bruises.
“I’ve had my chest mashed, my knee crushed, my back busted and the list goes on and on,” Mallay said. “I’ve just been lucky or stupid — one, to keep doing it. But I enjoy it and I enjoy the animals. That’s why I do it.”
And when it comes to farrier work, it’s often associated with removing and replacing horseshoes.
However, Mallay only practices natural hoof care and recommends not using horseshoes with horses, donkeys and mules.
According to Mallay, the trend of moving away from horseshoes started about 10 years ago and has become more popular within the equine community. One major exception, Mallay said, is the thoroughbred racing industry that still uses horseshoes out of reluctance to change.
“To do anything different in the thoroughbred industry, it’s like moving a boulder,” he said.
Mallay added horses that are ridden regularly and receive proper hoof care usually won’t require horseshoes.
“The foot is supposed to act as a pump for circulation and shock absorption, and it can’t do that when you’re nailing the shoes on there,” Mallay said. “In order to get the shoes on, you have to take more and more hoof off and you actually get ahead of the growth curve of the hoof. It only grows about a quarter-inch a month. And when you’re having to every six to eight weeks change the shoes, it’s not very long before you get down to a very thin sole, real thin hoof wall and affecting the hoof adversely.”
Shannon Hardesty runs a donkey rehab near Madisonville and schedules Mallay’s visits every six weeks.
Hardesty said most of the donkeys she adopts have poor hoof health and she credits Mallay for correcting the problems.
“…A lot of times the biggest issue is the lack of farrier care,” Hardesty said. “So many people just throw them out in a field; donkeys are desert animals, so in their natural habitat it’s very dry and very rocky and their hooves stay really hard and get worn down by the natural terrain. But here, because it’s wet and it’s humid, their hooves just grow and grow and grow. They turn soft and twist and end up with a lot of disease and deformities.”
Companies have developed rubber horse boots and plastic horse shoes that can be glued on to the hoof.
As an alternative to nailing metal into a horse’s foot, Mallay said those methods are there but still not ideal.
“They’re finding out when you glue these shoes on that it’s having an effect on the hoof wall itself, the growth and the health of the foot,” Mallay said. “They keep trying to find some shoe, some kind of quick fix and there is no quick fix. You’ve got to have a healthy horse with healthy feet that are trimmed regularly.”
Along with the hoof trimming, Mallay offers a Coggins virus blood test, health papers, sheath cleaning and teeth floating — the practice of filing off any sharp edges or hooks that may form on the edges of a horse’s teeth.
He said those services keep him busy enough in semiretirement.
“Those are things that aren’t emergencies that you can make all appointments for and it suits me fine that way,” Mallay said.
To contact Mallay for an appointment, email him at barrelracingvet@aol.com or call 270-977-5881.
Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299
