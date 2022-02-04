The RiverPark Center has rescheduled one of their prime events one more time, while another one has been postponed without a new date set.
Hops on the Ohio, known as one of Owensboro’s biggest beer festivals, is now set for 3-7 p.m. July 9, while The Taste of Owensboro is currently on hold.
Hops on the Ohio was originally scheduled for Aug. 28, 2021, before being rescheduled for March 12.
Rich Jorn, executive director, said that rising cases and uncertainty brought on by COVID was one of the key reasons for rescheduling once again.
“...Obviously, the big driver in rescheduling everything of the last two years has been COVID,” Jorn said. “There’s the being able to have a fun event where, you know quite frankly, Hops is packed — …it’s wall-to-wall people in here. At the time when we opted to move it, the numbers were spiking and there was big concern about that.”
Another reason for the date change is regarding people that help work the event.
“We have a lot of vendors that send people our way to work the event and man the booths and all that,” Jorn said. “Part of a secondary thing with COVID is the labor shortage.”
The Taste of Owensboro, which was originally scheduled for Sept. 20, 2021, then moved to Feb. 21, has currently been put “on the backburner” for now.
“Taste of Owensboro is not going to happen on that date,” Jorn said. “... The restaurants have all taken a hit throughout all this stuff and … the restaurants that come in and participate …, not only are they sending people, but they’re also sending in the food that they prepare. We want to certainly get back and have this event again, but things have got to get better for them before we ask them to give ....”
Though rescheduling, postponing and canceling events can be discouraging, Jorn has been trying to find the positive light in all of it.
“...You take that opportunity. You got to take advantage of it,” Jorn said. “You start looking and (saying) we have a little more time; how can we make it better? I mean, that’s the goal anytime you do repeat stuff is how to make it better. But when you have to reschedule, you have to take advantage of that time to ramp it up or improve ….”
When Hops on the Ohio does commence, Jorn looks forward to what the crowd can anticipate.
“They can expect some great brews, a great location right on the river and a great facility with a lot of smiling happy people that we were able to do this event again,” Jorn said. “... It’s just going to be a great time to be had by all.”
