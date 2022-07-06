One of RiverPark Center’s key events will make its anticipated return this weekend.
Hops on the Ohio, which has become known as one of Owensboro’s biggest beer festivals, will grace the community once again from 3-7 p.m. Saturday, July 9, at the RiverPark Center.
The event is a four-hour tour offering a number of craft beer, wine and spirits along with food and live entertainment, while also serving as a vital fundraiser for the RiverPark Center to help “improve the quality of life by hosting and presenting diverse arts and community events” and “focusing on arts education.”
The event was canceled in 2020 and was originally scheduled to resume in August 2021 before being moved to March 12 of this year and then rescheduled once more due to rising cases and uncertainty brought on by the coronavirus pandemic and labor shortage.
Rich Jorn, executive director of the RiverPark Center, is glad the event will resume without, hopefully, any interruption.
“It’s a long time coming. It’s great to finally be here and have this event again,” he said.
While Hops on the Ohio was planned to take place in March, Jorn said holding the event during the summer, when it typically takes place, is the most feasible.
“There’s so much to the component (of the event) — the layout and what they have done in the past and having a lot of space and being able to spill out onto the Truist Plaza,” he said. “It’s such a benefit to the overall atmosphere. In any event that you do, you want to present it in the best case scenario.”
Jorn said there will be about 52 different beers that will be available to taste from 25 different distributors, live music from Friends the band, bourbon and wine tasting and more.
This year’s event is also special for Jorn, as this will be his first Hops on the Ohio that he will be a part of since moving to Owensboro and taking on the role as executive director in late 2019.
“It’s never happened (since I’ve been here). This is my first time,” Jorn said. “My familiarity with it has always been second-hand …. It’s just been long over due and I’m just looking forward to finally having one.”
Jorn said the event should resume in a similar fashion that the community has been accustomed to.
“I think things are about the same,” he said. “...(In) the overview of my job, I wanted to experience everything before I started changing it and experience it once. After this one’s done, maybe we’ll look at it and say, ‘Hey, we want to tweak it here and there’ but I think that it would be unfair to just come in and start changing things; especially something that … was very popular and people spoke very highly of ….”
Jorn said that having the event again is a “big step” in getting things back to normal and drawing in a crowd that the facility has not seen in some time.
“This is one of those events that has a history,” he said. “It has a different following, a different set of people that buy tickets to this than would say some of our other offerings; so it’s really nice to have them back ….”
Jorn hopes for those that come out on Saturday will be able to enjoy the event once again.
“We expect people to come down and have a great time, socialize a bit, taste some great craft beers and just enjoy the beautiful setting here right on the river at the RiverPark Center,” Jorn said.
Tickets are available online at riverparkcenter.org or by calling 270-687-2770.
