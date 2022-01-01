Chelsea Farmer’s HorseFeathers Gifts is helping the U.S. Postal Service’s bottom line.
This year, she’s shipped thousands of pieces of jewelry, clothing and other items to customers in more than 54 countries.
“We ship to countries I’ve never heard of,” Farmer said. “We’re really big in Australia and we ship to France every week. And to think, I started the business in a single-wide trailer on my farm” in McLean County.
She said, “We use USPS for shipping. They are incredibly helpful. We shipped 629 orders in the last 30 days. Most include three to five pieces.”
Farmer, a graduate of the Gemological Institute of America, left her office job and created HorseFeathers Gifts in 2009 as an online-only business.
In June 2020, she opened a retail store on the Daviess Street side of the McAtee Building at Second and Daviess streets.
But COVID-19 protocols kept her from being able to have workshops there.
And that was her main purpose of opening the store.
So, it closed last summer.
HorseFeathers continues to operate out of space on the second floor of the McAtee Building.
But Farmer said she’s running out of room.
“Our online is still growing,” she said. “We’re looking for a larger space for workshops. I’d like to stay in this building. I love it. But I might have to build on my farm.”
The business’ name, by the way, comes from an expression her grandmother used to use.
It has several definitions including “nonsense.”
But to Farmer, it means “randomness,” as in all the items the business offers.
“We’re selling more DIY kits (do it yourself) so you can make your own jewelry at home,” she said.
Farmer offers two types of subscriptions — a monthly for $19.95 and a quarterly for $75.
Both involve a new piece of jewelry shipped to customers.
The quarterly subscription includes such things as clothing, stickers, something from another local store and a crystal.
HorseFeathers has a staff of five plus a virtual online assistant.
Farmer said, “The business has been mostly bracelets, but we’re starting to make more earrings and stackable rings that sell for around $22. They can be customized. We put uplifting cards in with every order.”
The staff designed its own gift note cards.
“We use about 100 a month,” Farmer said.
She sells bracelet bags that hold up to 158 bracelets.
Many of her customers have that many or more, Farmer said.
She said, “We have more than 5,500 five-star reviews. Our customers are very loyal.”
