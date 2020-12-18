It’s been a long time since RiverPark Center volunteers have had the opportunity to interact with the public and help the facility do what it does best — entertain the community.
The group decided they still wanted to give back in some way, and so created the RiverPark’s Giving Tree. The Christmas tree is decorated in the RPC’s lobby, and underneath volunteers have placed scarves, hats, gloves and socks for those in need during this cold season.
Rich Jorn, the RiverPark’s executive director, said the center wanted to give back to the community in some way.
“This community sticks together, looks out for each other and provides for one another,” he said, adding that he hopes this small token of charity will help those struggling to stay warm as winter is upon us.
Every day the box office is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. anyone in need can come to the RiverPark and take what they need.
Likewise, anyone who has an excess of those warm pieces of clothes can come and drop them off for donation, Jorn said.
Jorn hopes folks can also use this weekend’s Hot Chocolate Hop as an opportunity to come down to the center and look at the tree, and give and take what they need.
The Hot Chocolate Hop will take place from 3 to 8 p.m. on Saturday at various participating businesses downtown. The event, which will be the first for the city, includes restaurants, bars and other venues creating specialty hot chocolate drinks to celebrate the holidays.
There will also be “adult only” beverages at some places.
Ross said another business has been added, bringing the total to an even dozen.
He said the Creme Coffee House will be offering hot chocolate bombs, Snickerdoodle hot chocolate, campfire hot chocolate, Christmas morning hot chocolate and Fireside cold brew along with regular hot chocolate.
Other locations include The Brew Bridge, Holiday Inn Owensboro Riverfront, Lure Seafood and Grille, SIP Owensboro, Colby’s Fine Food and Spirits, Don Mario’s, The Pub on Second, Famous Bistro, Mellow Mushroom, Mile Wide Beer Co. and the RiverPark Center.
Second Street from Daviess to St. Ann streets will be closed during that time to allow for additional dining spaces, and there will be ice carvings from local chef Jeremy Mattingly, along with live, instrumental performances, according to a press release issued by the city.
Tim Ross, Owensboro director of public events, said in the release there were several new holiday events originally scheduled for this year that had to be postponed or canceled because of the coronavirus.
“However, this event still allows the downtown businesses to bring a fun holiday event to the community while still staying safe and socially distanced,” he said. “It is now more important than ever to support our local restaurants and bars.”
He also said the city looks forward to continuing this event in upcoming years, as well as expanding it when they are able.
The RiverPark Center specifically will be showing two films. At 11 a.m. “The Polar Express” will play, and at 9 p.m., “Christmas Vacation.” Tickets are $8, plus fees.
The complete list of participating businesses is posted on the city’s Facebook page.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
