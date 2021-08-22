Owensboro’s red-hot housing market cooled a bit in July.
But just a bit.
The Greater Owensboro Realtor Association says 160 homes were sold here last month.
That’s down from 192 a year earlier.
But Jason Bellamy, association president, said the market is still strong.
The inventory increased a little — from 129 houses in June to 173 in July.
But that’s still below the 171 houses available a year earlier.
“If it’s not there, you can’t sell it,” Bellamy said.
Prices continue to rise, he said.
In July, the median home price was $179,850 — up from $158,500 a year earlier.
A total of $34.3 million worth of property was sold in July in both years.
Average days on the market dropped from 71 a year ago to 53 last month.
And July ended with 209 home sales pending.
• SA Recycling of Orange, California, has purchased Southern Recycling of Nashville from Houchens Industries of Bowling Green.
Southern had locations in Owensboro and Bowling Green.
SA, which now owns those locations, operates 87 scrap metal processing facilities, including 15 shredders, across the country.
• Panda Express is now open at 3000 Heartland Crossing Blvd. — in front of Meijer and Mendards — selling Chinese-American food.
The 2,381-square-foot restaurant has 37 parking spaces and a drive-thru.
• Chick-fil-A, which closed June 3 for renovations, reopened last week.
Let the traffic jams begin.
• If you’re looking for a place for a restaurant in Owensboro, we have several vacant buildings.
The former Penguin Point, Golden Corral, TGI Friday’s and Tumbleweed locations on Frederica and the IDK and Maloney’s Roca Bar on Kentucky 54 are all available.
And I’m sure I missed a few.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301
