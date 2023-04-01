It’s something no one ever wants to say out loud.
But every time there’s a mass shooting somewhere, we all wonder in the back of our minds, will it happen here?
Will the sounds of gunfire echo down the halls of one of our schools?
Inside one of our churches?
Or at some big public event?
We try to pretend that it can’t happen here.
And that’s a worry that silently gnaws at us.
I never want to see the words “Owensboro Strong.”
Because they mean that the unthinkable has happened.
In the first 90 days of 2023, there have been 130 mass shootings and at least 417 children and teens killed.
How do we stop — or at least reduce — so much violence.
But how do we get around the Second Amendment to the Constitution?
Better mental health care?
The AMA Journal of Ethics says, “According to the National Institute of Mental Health, 6.3% of the population suffers from severe mental illness.
“Given that the number of adults 18 and over in the United States in 2010 was estimated to be roughly 234,564,000, approximately 14.8 million people have severe mental illness.
“Experts polled by the Treatment Advocacy Center estimated that about 50 beds per 100,000 people would meet needs for acute and long-term care, but in some states the number of available beds is as low as 5 per 100,000 people.”
We’re way behind on the type of mental health care we desperately need in this country.
No, we can’t stop violence.
But we can make it less common.
We don’t have to put up with this.
We can find a way if we can sit down and talk about it.
I’m not sure about thoughts.
But I am sure that action is needed.
Sooner, rather than later.
I don’t have the solution.
