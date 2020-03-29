Gas was down to $1.04 at one station on Friday.
How cheap is that?
Gas was 25-cents a gallon here in 1972.
But with inflation, that would be $1.55 today.
• Looks like we’re getting a new Firestone store on East Parrish Avenue.
The store is planned for 2400 Patriot Run in Heartland Crossing.
• How does pay for women in Kentucky compare with pay for men?
A report released last week by the National Partnership for Women & Families says that women in Kentucky, who are working full time, are typically paid 79 cents for every dollar a man earns.
Over the course of a year, it said, that comes to $9,991.
• The Greater Owensboro Realtor Association won’t be releasing its report on local home sales in March for another week or so.
But a report from Kentucky REALTORS, the state association, indicates that sales may be down.
The HousingIQ Survey found that 65% of Realtors surveyed said their buyers were “significantly discouraged” by the sharp decline in the stock market this month.
But 84% said sellers are keeping their houses on the market.
• Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron said Friday that he had issued subpoenas to “six third-party sellers in Kentucky who used Amazon’s online platform to engage in suspected price gouging.”
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
