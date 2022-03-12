Gas prices are soaring.
But there were still at least a dozen stations in town on Friday morning where gas was under $4 a gallon
How does today compare with spikes in the past?
Well, after Hurricane Katrina hit the Gulf Coast in 2005, gas hit a high of $2.54 here.
That would be worth $3.78 in today’s money.
And in 2008, when the Great Recession hit, the highest price here was $4.58 a gallon.
That would be worth $5.89 today.
Most stations listed prices above $4 that September.
• Winners in Southern Living’s sixth annual South’s Best Awards, which recognizes readers’ favorite Southern destinations and experiences, include Owensboro’s Moonlite Bar-B-Q-Inn, which was named best barbecue restaurant in Kentucky.
• Meijer is increasing its use of solar power.
The company has signed an agreement with Duke Energy Sustainable Solutions to become a partner in the Pisgah Ridge Solar project near Dallas.
The 1,800-acre project is slated for completion later this year.
Meijer will get a portion of the 200,000 megawatt-hours of energy produced each year for its 258 su%ers and grocery stores.
• Dollar General said this week that it expects to create 10,000 new jobs this year.
The company plans to open 1,110 new stores and remodel 1,750.
It had 17,915 stores last October.
• Ross Stores is also in a growth mode.
The company opened 22 Ross stores and eight dd’s Discounts stores in February and so far in March.
For the year, it plans to open a total of 100 new stores.
The company currently has 1,952 stores and plans to grow to 2,900.
