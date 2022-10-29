The state reported this week that unemployment in Daviess County was at 3.6% in September.
That’s down from 3.8% in August and 4.1% a year ago.
Well, the record low here since 1972 was 3.2% in November 2018.
Hancock County was at 4.8% last month, reflecting layoffs at Century Aluminum.
It was the only county in the state that saw an increase.
The rate there was 3.9% in August and 4.2% a year ago.
McLean was at 3.9% last month, down from 4.3% in August and 4% a year ago.
Muhlenberg saw a rate of 5.4% in September, down from 6.2% in August and 6.3% a year earlier.
And Ohio’s rate was 5% in September, the same as August and down from 5.3% in September 2021.
Cumberland and Oldham counties saw the lowest jobless rates last month at 2.5%.
Magoffin again had the highest rate at 8.9%
• The Peach Cobbler Factory is coming to 3245 Mount Moriah Ave. later this year.
That’s the former Baskin-Robbins location next to Walmart.
Their Facebook page said the store will offer 12 flavors of cobbler and 12 flavors of pudding.
• Swedish Match said this week that shipments of its ZYN nicotine pouches, which are made in Owensboro, were up 38% in the third quarter.
ZYN now accounts for 66.5% of all nicotine pouches sold, the report said.
• So, do you like Black Friday shopping?
UserTesting, a “human insight company,” says it found that 63% of Americans consider it a tradition and 42% say in-store shopping is more important now than before the pandemic.
It found that 95% plan to shop on Black Friday and Cyber Monday this year.
• Kentucky has the 18th most competitive tax system in the country, according to the Tax Foundation’s 2023 State Business Tax Climate Index.
• Hate putting up your Christmas lights?
Walmart is partnering with Angi (formerly Angie’s List) to offer holiday lights installation — if you buy the lights at Walmart or already own them.
Lights sold by the retailer have a QR code on the packaging that customers can scan to see a list of options for ordering installation services from Angi.
In January, Walmart partnered with Angi for installing flooring, painting, plumbing, electrical, TV mounting and other home services.
• Walgreens is testing telling customers that online orders can be picked up in the store in 30 minutes or less — or they’re free.
So far, it’s only in New Mexico, Oklahoma and Texas.
