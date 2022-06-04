So, if you’re still working from home, how much money are you saving?
A site called CouponBirds.com says it surveyed 3,206 work-from-home people.
And it found that WFHers in Kentucky are saving more than $76 million a month.
That’s around $151.25 each.
Nationally, the figure is $281.61
The savings includes such things as gas for driving to and from the office, eating lunch out and other expenses not encountered at home.
• The Spot Coffee and Finery, which has been in Williamsburg Square for five years, has added a second location inside Meijer.
• Bought any gas lately?
According to GasBuddy.com, the cheapest gas in town Friday morning was $4.19 a gallon.
And that was at only one station.
• So, how’s your confidence in the economy?
The Conference Board reported this week that its Present Situation Index, which is based on consumers’ assessment of the business and labor climate, was down slightly in May — to 106.4 from 108.6 in April.
Lynn Franco, senior director of economic indicators at The Conference Board, said in a news release, “Meanwhile, purchasing intentions for cars, homes, major appliances and more all cooled — likely a reflection of rising interest rates and consumers pivoting from big-ticket items to spending on services. Vacation plans have also softened due to rising prices.”
• The site Intelligent.com says that 17% of this year’s college graduates are already running a business of their own.
And another 43% have definite or potential plans to do so, the site says.
• Kohl’s is thinking smaller.
Plans call for opening about 100 smaller-format stores in new markets.
Most stores now are around 80,000 square feet.
The new stores will be around 35,000.
klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7301
