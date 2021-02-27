Jesus got mad.
I mean, Jesus got really mad. He once took a whip of cords and ran the religious leaders out of the temple (John 2:15). Yet, in His anger, Jesus never sinned.
The apostle Paul encouraged believers to imitate Jesus, “Be angry and do not sin” (Ephesians 4:26). But, as I read this verse, the question arises: “How can I tell the difference between a Christ-like anger, and a sinful anger?” Fortunately, God’s Word is not silent, and four questions can help us diagnose our anger.
First, God’s Word leads us to ask, “How long have I let my anger stew?” Paul warns, “Do not let the sun go down on your anger” (Ephesians 4:26). This warning shows that when anger is left to cook it can boil over into sin. Jesus echoed this warning when He said, “Come to terms quickly with your accuser while you are going with him to court, lest your accuser hand you over to the judge, and the judge to the guard, and you be put in prison” (Matthew 5:25).
Second, God’s Word leads us to ask, “Have I been slow to anger?” James, the brother of Jesus, puts it this way, “Know this, my beloved brothers: let every person be quick to hear, slow to speak, slow to anger; for the anger of man does not produce the righteousness of God” (James 1:19-20). What incredible wisdom this is! God Himself is, “merciful and gracious, slow to anger and abounding in steadfast love” (Psalm 103:8). If God can be angry, yet abounding in grace, shouldn’t we seek to be the same? If our anger is quickly ignited, but not easily put out, it is likely that anger is sinful.
Third, God’s Word leads us to ask, “What is the source of my anger?” In Mark 3, Jesus is driven to anger by the Pharisees. They were more concerned about condemning Him for healing on the Sabbath than they were about celebrating His power in the life of the crippled man. Mark 3:5 records that He was angry at the Pharisees’ hardness of heart. There are things that are right to be angry at; the Pharisees chose the wrong thing. Jesus chose the right thing.
Finally, God’s Word examines our anger by asking, “What will I do with it?” The Pharisees went away from their encounter with Jesus angry, and plotting to destroy him. Jesus walked away from the Pharisees driven to serve. He let anger drive Him to love, not to destruction. He pursued patience, not plotting. What we do with our anger tells us much about the righteousness of our anger.
The world seems so angry. Yet, the culture, the media, and even individuals in our own churches are not the ultimate model for righteous anger.
As followers of Jesus, we know He is.
Matt Shown is the pastor of Crossroads Fellowship in Cadiz. Crossroads exists to make much of Jesus by making disciples of Jesus. Matt is a Daviess County native and is married to the love of his life, Dana.
