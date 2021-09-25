“You’ve gotta go to hell for something!”
So quipped a friend of mine after telling a story about some adolescent mischief performed during his college years.
Another friend replied, “That is, of course, if we’re not already there,” referencing a common thought among many, that there is no heaven or hell, per se, but that both can be experienced in the here and now.
Life itself can be a heaven or a hell, some espouse.
This retort between friends quickly devolved into a sad series of exchanges where one discovered that another doesn’t share the same beliefs, and both became defensive.
In short, Friend A was horrified, shocked, and a bit contemptuous that Friend B doesn’t share a common faith — read: isn’t Christian — and he didn’t hide his feelings about that.
I understand the role of evangelism in religion. And I know that often, the invitation to “accept Jesus into your heart” is one that comes from a place of love.
I also understand that not everyone believes this way. Not only do Christians themselves disagree on these matters, but non-Christians, practitioners of another faith tradition, and those who espouse no beliefs at all eschew the notion that if a loving God exists, that God would never condemn to complete annihilation God’s creation.
So, no surprise, we disagree on the histories and mysteries, and that is OK.
Not only it is OK, but I believe that it is exactly how it is supposed to be.
And I’m not sure how anyone could disagree with that.
If you believe in God, then you also believe it is God who created diversity, who welcomes it, loves it, requires it, even, and is certainly neither threatened nor intimidated by it.
If you do not believe in God, then you accept diversity as the necessary byproduct of the processes that are taking place that create and sustain life on our planet.
Both theists and atheists alike have studied snowflakes and fingerprints and faces, with their enormously recognizable similarities, and their distinct and distinguishing differences.
No two are the same.
A theist is someone who believes in the existence of God, a god, or gods.
An atheist is someone who doesn’t.
An agnostic is someone who believes that nothing is known or can be known of the existence or nature of God.
This means, of course, that technically we are all agnostic, because we do not and cannot know anything about God.
Religious observants and practitioners of any faith believe in God, a god, or gods, but they do not know.
And there is a difference. Belief is not knowledge. Faith and facts are not the same.
Of course, this does not mean that they have to disagree. Neither does it suggest that they don’t.
True agnostics, however, claim neither faith nor disbelief in God.
They profess simply that such things are unknowable, and they often just stick to the things that can be known.
Theists are often more comfortable with agnostics than with atheists, I think, in part because saying “I don’t know” is somehow a less offensive and a more open posture than saying, “I don’t believe.”
But, friends, atheists exist.
If that makes you uncomfortable, consider two things:
First, imagine that all of the Bibles and all other sacred texts from the world’s religions were somehow destroyed all at the same time.
Now imagine that simultaneously all of the science textbooks throughout the world were also destroyed.
In a thousand years, new religious texts would appear, and they would all be very, very different both from the religious texts of history and from one another.
Similarly, in time, new science books would appear, and they would all be exactly the same, because all of the same tests would yield the same results.
Meaning, of course, that the scientific method of experimentation and verification, would not have changed, but religious experience would have changed very much.
This is a fact that leads many to focus on the facts of science rather than the mystery of religion.
Secondly, atheists ask if people of faith can prove the existence of God, which of course no one can, which leads the atheist to non-belief.
In truth, let’s say that throughout history there have been roughly 3,000 gods available to worship. Christians believe in one, but reject 2,999 others.
Atheists simply believe in one less God than Christians.
While there are some theists and atheists who seem militant in their belief or non-belief respectively, and who are combative toward and shaming of those who disagree, I believe that many-if-not-most religious people and non-believers are good, kind, caring, and compassionate human beings whose worldview simply differs from that of others.
For religious people, God, a god, or the gods across the spectrum of sacred texts and traditions encourage human beings to love others, not only if they believe like you do, but even — and especially — if they do not. Welcoming the stranger is a key concept, for instance, in Christianity, yet so many Christians reject non-believers.
For atheists, morality is equally important, and, while atheists and theists share moral values related to protecting vulnerable individuals, atheists are more inclined to judge the morality of actions based on their consequences.
Focusing on the facts rather than confiding in faith is key, but many atheists talk down to people of faith for what they believe rather than the character of their lives as demonstrated by their actions.
Both theists and atheists have their work cut out for them.
And, to get started, both need to learn how to talk to one another.
How?
By treating each other as if they are a human being who is loved and is capable of doing great things and leading a life of virtue.
Because, theist and atheist alike, that is precisely who they are.
Dr. Jonathan Eric Carroll, KLPC, NCPC, NCCE, is a state-licensed mental health professional, is an ACPE psychotherapist, and is the Founder of The Clinic @ The Montgomery, a center for therapy, parenting coordination, custody evaluation, and business consulting in downtown Owensboro. Dr. Carroll serves also as the Grief Therapist for 10 funeral homes in the region. Visit www.themontgomeryclinic.com.
