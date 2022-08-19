HYDROFAIR FILE ART

Bobby King, left, and Jimmy Geblein add some finishing touches to the Miss Owensboro hydroplane in the pits at English Park during the Owensboro HydroFair on the Ohio River in August 2021.

 Photo by Alan Warren, Messenger-Inquirer | awarren@messenger-inquirer.com

The Ohio River will see a large influx of boats and more for the Owensboro HydroFair that returns this weekend.

Coined to have races “bigger and better than ever this year,” the event is to include more than 50 teams coming in from across the United States, Canada and even two teams from New Zealand.

