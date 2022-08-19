The Ohio River will see a large influx of boats and more for the Owensboro HydroFair that returns this weekend.
Coined to have races “bigger and better than ever this year,” the event is to include more than 50 teams coming in from across the United States, Canada and even two teams from New Zealand.
Teams will be separated into six classes competing for titles, with boats being able to reach up to 170 mph on the oval-shaped 1.25-mile track, with the start-finish at the Owensboro Convention Center. Drivers will go around the track four times.
The event is presented by Jagoe Homes.
Randy Lientz, race director for American Hydroplane Events, he’s already been impressed with the overall involvement he’s seen from the city while setting up Wednesday morning at English Park.
“...Every detail, every need is (met),” he said. “It’s pretty incredible.
“As far as excitement, I kind of have to contain that until the boats get on the water. And then I get excited, because I love to see them run and the competition, and the noise, and to see the spectators likewise excited.”
Lientz is hopeful the weather and river remain much as they were Wednesday, which he said will make this year’s a successful and enjoyable experience for all those involved, including the more than 150 volunteers.
“It’s not only (relevant) to safe and fast racing, but also good for the spectators, (and) it’s good for all of our workers,” he said. “...When you’re comfortable, everybody performs better.”
Lientz said last year’s event was a challenge due to the conditions of the water, coupled with “rough” weather. However, drivers went home safe without injuries — which he said is “always our No. 1 goal.”
Planning started shortly after the conclusion of last year’s event with discussing the obstacles they had faced, what they learned from the experience and how to move forward.
“We learned from that and revised some of our planning,” Lientz said. “American Hydroplane Events has been meeting a minimum of once a month every month, and now we have been meeting twice a month for several hours at a time planning and preparing.”
HydroPlane testing is scheduled for 1-5 p.m. today, Aug. 19, with qualifying races from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20 and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21.
The Ohio River will be closed to pleasure boats from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m Friday through Sunday, and the English Park boat ramp will be closed through the weekend.
The Grand Prix class will compete for the American Power Boat Association (APBA) Summer National Championship on Saturday, while each class will compete in APBA North American Championship races, which are from 1-4 p.m. Sunday.
The event will coincide with other activities Saturday, including Owensboro Bridge Day from 7 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., a special edition of L!VE on the Banks — “Downtown Summer Jam” — at 7 p.m. and Lights on the Ohio blasting off a fireworks display with synchronized music and lighting display on the Glover Cary Bridge starting at 8:30 p.m.
Lientz said getting the event together has been a collaborative effort from a number of entities.
“I’m happy to say that most of (the) hotels are filled up,” he said. “We know that the race teams and fans are coming into town, staying here for several days, eating in (the) restaurants, (visiting) the stores ….
“It’s an economic boost, and it also adds to the enjoyment of being a resident.”
Attendees will have free seating throughout Smothers Park and along the downtown riverfront.
Reserved seating is available for purchase at the start/finish line near the Owensboro Convention Center.
