“Sure hated to hear that about ol’ Buck,” Bubba said as he crawled onto a stool at Axe’s True Blue American Café & Barber Shoppe. “His heart finally give out.”
The road of life was not easy for Buck Nekkid and his twin sister, Stark.
They were still in their teens when they ran away from home in suburban Blue Ruin in the mid-’60s to find fame and fortune in Hollywood.
Of course, they weren’t born with those names.
But that’s who they became on the West Coast.
They never made it to the big time.
It was on the soft porn circuit where they made their mark in their birthday suits.
Eventually, too much beer and barbecue put an end to Buck’s career.
And the law of gravity caught up with Stark.
“They bringing him back here for burial?” Axe asked.
“Nah,” Bubba said. “Folks here treated ‘em badly. He wanted to be created and his ashes spread on the Sunset Strip.”
“Well, at least they didn’t turn into drag queens,” Possum said. “That stuff’s disgustin’. I’m glad they outlawin’ it.”
“Ain’t there bigger problems out there?” Albino Alice the barber said. “If you don’t wanna see ‘em, don’t go to their shows. It’s that simple.”
“Seems to me folks is always afraid of anything that’s outta their comfort zone,” Axe said. “I ain’t scared of no drag queens.”
“I remember sumpin’ Stark said years ago,” Bubba said. “She said, ‘We’re all just people, and we need to learn to talk to each other and understand each other’.’’
“She sure was right,” Alice said. “But folks is afraid to do that.”
Axe said, “When they was talkin’ ‘bout outlawin’ sex education years ago, Buck said, ‘Somebody is always offended by something.’ He sure was right.”
“My daddy was in one of them ‘womanless weddin’ things back in the ‘50s,” Bubba said. “All the menfolks dressed up like women. I reckon them guys, many of them pillars of the church, would be outlaws now.”
“If they gonna outlaw men dressin’ as women,” Alice said, “how long before they outlaw women wearin’ pants?”
“Y’all jist don’t get it,” Possum said. “The devil’s behind this.”
“The devil’s behind school shootin’s too,” Axe said. “Go put a stop to that.”
