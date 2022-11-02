Beck Glenn

Beck Glenn

I don’t remember sitting in the lecture hall at the University of Massachusetts at Dartmouth while my father taught scary sounding classes like “Applied Engineering Mathematics,” “Circuit Analysis and Design” or “Microwave Theory.”

But I know I was there at least a few times because my older sisters remember it, and we have photos of the three of us little girls sitting amongst the tie-wearing engineering students while Dad taught there during the 1970s.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.