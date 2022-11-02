I don’t remember sitting in the lecture hall at the University of Massachusetts at Dartmouth while my father taught scary sounding classes like “Applied Engineering Mathematics,” “Circuit Analysis and Design” or “Microwave Theory.”
But I know I was there at least a few times because my older sisters remember it, and we have photos of the three of us little girls sitting amongst the tie-wearing engineering students while Dad taught there during the 1970s.
Engineering math was not for me, but I am now working on my teacher education degree at University of the Cumberlands.
In a recent class we were asked to read the school of education’s “Conceptual Framework for Preparing Future Educators” and create a model of the framework’s process, along with a summary.
The 56-page research-based document follows the theme of creating “reflective constructors of quality learning experiences through critical thinking.”
After reading this document, it clicked for me why all of my professors wanted us to frequently stop and reflect on what we were learning and share how we felt about the material or how we might use the information in the classroom.
I have completed six courses toward my degree, and I think reflection about how to incorporate new ideas or habits in the classroom is now a habit, as the university probably intended.
As part of my reflection on my journey to become a teacher, I have been talking to teachers I know about why they decided to pursue a career in education.
Some said they didn’t really have a plan and they just knew school was the right place once they found it. Others felt called.
Many said education careers are common in their families and they were nudged down a path to the “family business.”
That made me start thinking about my own family members who have worked in or around education.
My Dad was a college professor because that was what Ph.D. students did at that time.
We never talked about it, but his heart was never in teaching. He needed to create and build, so he eventually abandoned his thesis research and moved his family from Massachusetts to Kentucky for a rewarding career as an electrical engineer.
His dad, my grandfather, worked in a school while I was a child, but not as a teacher. While operating his successful orchard, my grandfather also worked as a custodian in a public school.
I remember when his school’s library would get rid of old books to make room for new ones, he would bring them to the grandkids instead of taking them out with the garbage.
My sisters and I accumulated a decent library, and we played “school” and spent a lot of time with those books as we were growing up.
Later, I married into a family of educators, which includes many successful careers as teachers, a guidance counselor, a media specialist (she would say “librarian”) and an elementary school principal.
The result of this exercise in reflection has to be that I have had many positive influences in the past which will help me become a better teacher.
And I am not in this alone. Today, I am surrounded by family and friends with a wealth of knowledge and experience I can learn from.
Beck Glenn is writing about her journey to becoming a teacher late in life. Her columns will appear the first Wednesday of each month in the Education section.
