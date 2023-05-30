Lucas Reever is not originally from the Owensboro area, but he is taking advantage of what the ‘Bluegrass Music Capital of the World’ has to offer under the stage name Lucas Tex.
Reever, 33, is a native of Fairfield, Illinois, was raised by a single mother, and graduated from Southern Illinois University in Carbondale with a theatre degree in 2012 before he “moved all over” pursuing a career in the entertainment industry in music, acting, producing and writing.
“I lived in St. Louis, I lived in Los Angeles, I lived in Portland,” he said. “I’ve been around, moved to a few big cities, (but) I definitely love the country life.”
Reever moved back to Illinois at the age of 27 where he reconnected with his former partner, Kelsey. The pair became engaged in 2022 and they recently welcomed their first child — a baby girl named Lynnon James — in April.
It was while he was home that he became more involved with music.
“When I came back, I had a few buddies and we started jamming,” Reever said. “It’s just a lot of fun getting together with your friends, and making music and being on a totally different wavelength.”
Reever’s plans shifted at this time to wanting to pay homage to his upbringing.
“I just decided: ‘You know what? I’m gonna be a country, Americana, blues rock artist,’ ” he said. “... I grew up racing horses, so we were obviously deep into cowboy culture. … (My mom and I) used to cruise around listening to 90s country and my grandfather was a Southern gospel producer and he produced a bunch of Southern gospel bands.”
Reever went through “an emo phase” musically and continues to have a fondness of hip hop music, R&B and rap, but “you kind of gravitate back towards your roots as you get older,” he said.
Reever moved to Owensboro in October 2020 after being offered a job opportunity by a friend at Family Dream Homes Owensboro.
He’s “very happy” with the decision to move here and with the local music scene.
“There’s just a major scene for country, and folk and bluegrass music, and I started to just appreciate it more and more,” he said. “I’ve got to watch musicians around here perform and see how talented they were and see how well the crowds responded to their genres and music choices.
“Owensboro definitely helped pull me closer and closer into the country, Americana style of music for sure,” he said.
Reever was welcomed by musicians and venue owners such as Andy Brasher and Tamarra Miller of Brasher’s Lil’ Nashville, who gave him an opportunity to showcase his talents at open mic nights.
“That’s really been the biggest push for me,” Reever said.
He’s also become acquainted with other artists in the area, including Dan Hall of the band Blackford Creek, Josh Merritt and Nick Gray.
“It’s been such a welcoming scene,” Reever said. “There’s a really good culture of musicians around here. There’s crazy talent here. ... It’s mind blowing.”
Reever will make his debut at PorchFest OBKY next month.
For Reever, who has been “more of a rhythm guitarist,” the experience of being a solo artist has helped him expand this chapter of his life.
“You grow a lot when you give yourself an opportunity to be vulnerable and I’ve gained a lot of stage presence and confidence.
“(Even though) I’ve been in acting and stuff like that, it’s easy to be a character around your friends, but entertaining a crowd and connecting a crowd of strangers is something that’s learned, I think,” he said.
Reever plans to continue with his live performances while finding time to work on his songwriting and putting out his own sound.
“I’ve got like six originals I want to put down (and record),” he said. “I would love to do a full-length album, but I don’t want to have any fillers.”
Reever plans to keep his “personal love affair” with music alive.
“The relationship I have with it … is usually to connect with other people,” he said, “but you can sit there and listen to a song and really feel it and get you fired up and ready to go do something … or it gets you in the feels.
“It can motivate you mentally and physically, and touch you emotionally,” he said. “I have a great love for it and I want everybody to feel that and know that.”
For more on Reever’s music, search “Lucas Tex” on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.