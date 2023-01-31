For former Owensboro resident Louisa Torres, she found her initial calling in the entertainment world at the age of 12 during her upbringing in Orlando, Florida.
“It was when I was in a play at the Orlando Civic Theater. It was ‘Amelia Bedelia’ … and I just had a small speaking role,” Torres, 34, said, “but everyone erupted in laughter from my part.
“That was the moment I was like, ‘Hey — they like me. They really like me.’ ”
The roots of performing have been strong in Torres’ family before she even took to the stage.
“My uncle was Goofy — the character performer at Disney,” she said. “We would always go to Disney … and I met a lot of performers. … It was magical.”
Torres and her family moved to Owensboro during the last months of her eighth-grade year and began to take theatre classes when she got to Daviess County High School.
However, Torres didn’t explore beyond the courses at the time and moved back to Orlando right after graduation.
She was still interested in pursuing an acting career, but said she wasn’t able to enroll in college due to not being able to secure financial aid.
But she found an alternative.
“I start self-educating myself — going to the library, reading every book on acting from acting methods to just everything,” she said.
Eventually, Torres enrolled in a 12-week acting course with The Maile Professional Image, Modeling & Acting School to learn about on-camera acting for the first time to progress in her career.
“Theatre is different, you know?” Torres said. “I always tell people in the business we say, ‘Movies make you famous. Television makes you rich. But theatre makes you good.’ ”
Torres began submitting to auditions for different roles without the help of an agent or manager.
She found her way back to the Owensboro area and ended up meeting local filmmaker P.J. Starks of Blood Moon Pictures, who gave her an opportunity to work in front of the camera.
The experience led to a snowball effect, in which Torres began working with other area filmmakers such as Daniel Benedict with his film “Bunni” before meeting “The Room” star Greg Sestero through Wesley Johnson, library associate at Daviess County Public Library, at a viewing of “The Room.”
A few years later, Torres received her “big break” after moving down to Atlanta to play a lead role in the film “Beauty and the Beholder.”
“It felt good,” she said. “It had been a long time coming. I did a lot of supporting stuff, and you can be in the industry for 10 years and just be a background extra. It just solidified my hard work.”
Torres eventually reconnected with Sestero when she won the role of Erika in his directorial debut “Miracle Valley,” which premiered in 2021.
And recently, Torres found her way to Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta — founded by actor, filmmaker and playwright Tyler Perry — and snagged an extra role in the show “All the Queen’s Men.”
While Torres can’t reveal her entire involvement, she said it was great to be in the same vicinity with Perry.
“He was on my vision board to work with,” she said.
For someone who has been through the audition process, which can be discouraging at times, Torres said the key before going into the room is to be prepared.
“Will Smith says, ‘If you stay prepared, you don’t have to get prepared,’ ” she said. “There’s also something called ‘the moment before’ — where you can do this on-set literally as the camera is rolling and your character is about to enter the scene — you think of that moment before; because if you just stand in that spot and they say action, you’re going to be working from nothing. But if you come (in) thinking, ‘What was my character doing the moment before this scene?’ — that’s going to be with you in that moment and you have something to work with.”
Torres said this whole experience with acting has all been part of her life plan.
“I had the pleasure of knowing what I wanted to do my whole life,” she said. “I knew from very early on; a lot of people don’t get that epiphany. I just knew this is what I’m supposed to do.
“I think I was born to do this.”
And Torres feels the constant dedication to the craft is what has kept her motivated to continue following her dream.
“I act because I genuinely love this medium,” Torres said. “I love how films can touch our hearts, change our perspectives, challenge our beliefs and introduce us to new exciting worlds, bringing us all closer together.”
