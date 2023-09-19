On Sunday, Owensboro native Travis Flaim wrapped up his stint as assistant stage manager for Theatre Workshop of Owensboro’s production of Marsha Norman’s Pulitzer Prize-winning drama “ ‘night, Mother,” which concluded its run at the Trinity Centre.
Being involved in such a production wouldn’t have seemed likely based on the 37-year-old’s prior experiences growing up.
“I actually did try theatre when I was little, but I didn’t have any desire to follow through (with it),” Flaim said. “I did a couple elementary school plays because all of the kids were doing it, and I thought, ‘You know, why not? Try it out. It could be cool. It would be fun.’ ”
Flaim described himself as “very shy growing up as a kid,” which was hard to overcome.
“I was also bullied a lot as a kid, so adversity had an effect on me, too,” he said. “Once I did a middle school play, … I never was daring enough to go any further than that.”
Flaim headed off to Louisville in 2011 to attend college and ended up staying in the Derby City for about eight-and-a-half years.
He found a calling working in the healthcare system, specifically in respiratory therapy, while also becoming a professional wrestler within the independent circuit.
Flaim was able to find his comfort in performing, albeit far from what he did previously.
“I found myself there,” Flaim said of his time in Louisville. “It all really helped that I was actually involved in social networks … (and) the charisma and probably the confidence came from doing that indy wrestling for about two years or more with some people.
“(Wrestling) really opened the door; because when you wrestle, you have to talk in front of a crowd … on the microphone. That’s kind of how I started getting comfortable talking in front of people again.”
Flaim moved back to Owensboro in December 2019 before the start of the coronavirus pandemic and was able to find a way to showcase and expand his talents in his hometown.
Flaim’s sister was contacted by local artist, educator and performer Grae Greer, who was looking for people for the RiverPark Center’s Interactive Film Experience of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show.”
“I said, ‘You know, I haven’t done this in years (and) in such a long time’ ” Flaim said, “But with my background in wrestling and my presence on the stage, I thought, ‘You know, I’ll give it a shot. I’ll try it out.’ ”
He was eventually cast to portray the titular character.
Though the production did not have the performers speak any lines like a typical production, Flaim said he was captivated and said it was “hook, line and sinker.”
“That really broke the barrier for me,” he said.
Flaim continued to be involved in the shadow cast productions with the RiverPark Center before building up the courage to move onto acting in plays — eventually securing a role in Encore Musicals’ production of “Damn Yankees” despite initial concerns of singing in the show.
“I was never a talented singer. I sing karaoke; that’s about as much as the singing I’ve done,” he said. “I’ve taken some vocal lessons from people that I know, but nothing that ever really where I would say, ‘Hey, I’m going to stand out there right now and I’m going to do a solo.’
“If I sing, it’s ensemble only,” Flaim laughed.
But he found his time in “Damn Yankees” offered a lot of opportunities.
“(It) helped me be a different character and work with a lot of different minds of brilliant people,” he said. “I’m very grateful that I did sign up for that show, and auditioned and put myself out there.”
From there, Flaim kept securing roles in other productions throughout the area, including his portrayal of Lucas Brickman in TWO’s production of Neil Simon’s comedic play “Laughter on the 23rd Floor.”
Flaim is looking to step up his involvement even further in the theatre world.
“I just started seeing the light go off in the tunnel and I was like, ‘I’m getting really interested in this. I want to actually learn how to do the backstage stuff too,’ ” Flaim said. “So, I kind of took it upon myself to learn how to be an assistant stage manager, how to be a stage manager.”
He was selected by Greer to serve as assistant director for Owensboro Community and Technical College’s Oak Island Theatre’s production of the musical “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” last September.
Flaim has found a sense of belonging with this new chapter in his life.
“What did it for me was the acceptance (and) the actual family atmosphere,” he said. “The theatre family was so welcoming and they accept all types of people, and I wasn’t used to that.
“I had no idea how welcoming people really are when you put yourself out there; and once I saw how nice everybody was … and once I got comfortable getting to know these people, you build relationships with people.”
Flaim said theatre has developed into more than just a hobby.
“It just turned into a passion … because I do like to perform and people have told me I’m pretty good at it,” he said. “I’m very humbled. I know that I can always improve and work on stuff, which I continue to do with directors’ guidance and other people that are seasoned veterans.”
Flaim said becoming a part of the arts scene has helped personally.
“It brought out something in me that I hadn’t felt in a long time, which is inner peace,” he said. “I had been struggling for a long time with my identity. When I moved back here, I didn’t know exactly who I was. … This pandemic really changed a lot of people on how they were and how they acted, and it totally did the same for me in a way ... .
“I want to keep doing this,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.