For the wrath of God is revealed from heaven against all ungodliness and unrighteousness of men, who by their unrighteousness suppress the truth. For what can be known about God is plain to them, because God has shown it to them. For his invisible attributes, namely, his eternal power and divine nature, have been clearly perceived, ever since the creation of the world, in the things that have been made. So they are without excuse. For although they knew God, they did not honor him as God or give thanks to him, but they became futile in their thinking, and their foolish hearts were darkened. Claiming to be wise, they became fools, and exchanged the glory of the immortal God for images resembling mortal man and birds and animals and creeping things. — Romans 1:18-23
Recently my post on social media was fact checked and taken down. The post was scripture from 2 Corinthians 5:7 which says, “For we walk by faith, not by sight.” This should tell us a lot about the world in which we live. But is it that much different from first century Rome? The parallels are painfully obvious. The ruling class became self-serving, military recruitments were off creating a need for foreign soldiers, citizens were lacking purpose and living for entertainment and the compass of moral depravity was pointing straight to hell. Rome didn’t fall, it crumbled away by decay. One historian hilariously said he believed the influence of Christianity had a negative effect on Rome. Hmmm.
Here’s the reality, if you stand up for the Word of God, you better be prepared for an immediate precise attack from the enemy. You will be verbally burned at the stake! We must realize we wrestle not against flesh and blood enemies (Ephesians 6:12) but against rulers, against the authorities, against the cosmic powers over this present darkness, against the spiritual forces of evil in the heavenly places. You must be prayed up to be the “light” when they verbally “light you up!”
Paul’s letter to the Romans is quite sobering. As he explains the moral demise of a society, I can’t help but think of our own country and the systematic suppression of truth in God’s Holy Word. Everyone has their opinion, and whomever has the most opinions on their side, wins the day. But sometimes our personal opinions do not line up with the Word, so they become false opinions, and no amount of public sentiment will change how God deals with sin. History has proven time after time, when you disregard His Word, individuals and societies slowly sink to the bottom.
As the devil often does, he commandeers Biblical truth for his own devices. The world tells us to love everyone, implying we do not love everyone because of this reason or that reason. The world uses the Matthew 7 scripture about judging others to tie our tongues. In verse 5 it tells us to first remove the plank in our own eye before we start taking out specks in other people’s eyes. It doesn’t say we shouldn’t warn our fellow man about the dangers of this world, just make sure you have cleared your spiritual eyes of any blind spots in your vision. Warnings demonstrate love!
The world ignores God’s sobering truth that when we love God, we live to please Him alone and separate ourselves from all ungodliness. The world polls acceptable policies ignoring the wrath of God.
The easy thing is to pile on someone’s social media epiphany, whether right or wrong. Those who have abandoned God, who have rejected his truth, professing themselves to be wise in their own thinking, have become fools. You cannot reason with someone who is foolish, they will hate you, start a fight easily, and mock and ridicule the person who stands up for the risen Christ. Do not waste your time, energy or your breath trying to win fools over to Christ. Instead, pray for them, all the time, and let God do the rest.
J.C.Ryle, the first Anglican bishop of Liverpool, who lived in the 1800s, said, “There is a common worldly kind of Christianity in this day, which many have, and think they have enough — a cheap Christianity which offends nobody and requires no sacrifice — which costs nothing, and is worth nothing.”
In contrast to Ryle, Thomas Nagel, the 20th-century American philosopher, wrote, “I want atheism to be true and am made uneasy by the fact that some of the most intelligent and well-informed people I know are religious believers. It isn’t just that I don’t believe in God and, naturally, I hope that I am right in my belief. It’s that I hope there is no God! I don’t want there to be a God; I don’t want the universe to be like that.”
Christians are disturbed about things happening in our cities, communities and our country, which go against God’s word, but they should not be surprised. Our national leaders offer Christians the National Day of Prayer but then give a whole month to other groups! In fact, our government moved the American flag at the White House to a subordinate position while placing another flag front and center. Then to put a rotten cherry on top, the White House invited a transgender influencer who proceeded to go topless on the White House lawn. Yes, we should love people, but not their sin!
There was no cheap Christianity in the founding of this great land. Settlers from across the world fled tyranny and oppression to worship God without fear and persecution. Americans adapted to their surroundings, overcoming with blood, sweat and many tears. The phrase, “When in Rome, do as Romans do,” calls us to adapt once again. But are we willing to give up our Bible, give up on what we know is right and written in His Word? We need to remind our fellow Americans the definition of the word “love” and stop bowing down, allowing the world to cherry-pick their own definition.
The idiom, “Rome wasn’t built in a day, but burned in one,” is a reference to the Great Fire of Rome during Nero’s reign. Nero blamed the Christians for the fire.
No bargain-basement believers will stand this testing. Be on your knees in prayer!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.