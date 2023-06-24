For the wrath of God is revealed from heaven against all ungodliness and unrighteousness of men, who by their unrighteousness suppress the truth. For what can be known about God is plain to them, because God has shown it to them. For his invisible attributes, namely, his eternal power and divine nature, have been clearly perceived, ever since the creation of the world, in the things that have been made. So they are without excuse. For although they knew God, they did not honor him as God or give thanks to him, but they became futile in their thinking, and their foolish hearts were darkened. Claiming to be wise, they became fools, and exchanged the glory of the immortal God for images resembling mortal man and birds and animals and creeping things. — Romans 1:18-23

Recently my post on social media was fact checked and taken down. The post was scripture from 2 Corinthians 5:7 which says, “For we walk by faith, not by sight.” This should tell us a lot about the world in which we live. But is it that much different from first century Rome? The parallels are painfully obvious. The ruling class became self-serving, military recruitments were off creating a need for foreign soldiers, citizens were lacking purpose and living for entertainment and the compass of moral depravity was pointing straight to hell. Rome didn’t fall, it crumbled away by decay. One historian hilariously said he believed the influence of Christianity had a negative effect on Rome. Hmmm.

