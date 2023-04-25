It was near the end of 2021 when Owensboro resident Calli Whitmore was named the education coordinator for Theatre Workshop of Owensboro.
But the world of theatre has been part of the 23-year-old’s life since her family arrived in Owensboro after moving from Goldendale, Washington.
At the age of 3, Whitmore saw the musical “42nd Street” at the RiverPark Center with her mother and aunt. It seemed then that she had already found her calling.
“They were like: ‘We’ll get seats at the back next to the exit. … If we have to leave, we can make a quiet exit,’ ” she said, “but I stayed and watched the entire show, sitting on the edge of my seat; and that’s when I was like: ‘This is what I want to do for the rest of my life.’ ”
While in kindergarten at Deer Park Elementary School, Whitmore made her mark during a showcase presented by her and her peers.
“There was a part in our class that was a speaking part in front of the entire school. I was the only person that ever showed interest in doing it,” she said. “... I got the script, memorized my lines in like a day — I was really dedicated — and I performed it in front of the entire school; and I think that was another moment of like: ‘OK, I saw it and I wanted to do it; and now that I’ve done it, this is what I want to do.’
“... I just remember the feeling that I got, and that’s basically the feeling that I have every time I step out on stage.”
Whitmore eventually became involved with camps, clubs and classes led by Thad Mayhugh, former education coordinator for TWO, while still staying active in theatre and performing arts throughout her middle and high school years.
During her time at Daviess County High School, Whitmore was exposed to more intricacies of theatre beyond what the audience sees on stage, such as directing, stage management, set design and other technical aspects.
She also highlights favorite productions she was involved with, including during her junior year when she played Babette in a production of “Beauty and the Beast.” She capped off her senior year playing Jane Bennet in TWO’s production of “Pride and Prejudice.”
Whitmore was also in the high school’s choir and was on the speech team, with the latter placing sixth in the state during her senior year.
“I had some of my best moments (at Daviess County),” she said. “... My theatre career at Daviess County really ignited the collegiate and professional career that I have today.”
After graduating from DCHS, Whitmore went to Murray State University, earning a bachelor’s degree in 2021 in theatre, with a minor in nonprofit leadership.
“My nonprofit knowledge has been so useful in theatre and also in my master’s program (at the University of Kentucky) because most theaters, unless you’re doing it professionally, are nonprofit,” she said.
“Knowing all that terminology, how to network with people, how to market things appropriately, how to fundraise … — all of those things that we might not necessarily think about (are) still vital to a nonprofit organization.”
Following a short stint working as an instructional aide in the Daviess County Public Schools district after graduating from Murray State, the position of TWO’s education coordinator became available when Mayhugh left the organization.
For Whitmore, who described Mayhugh as a mentor, it was mixed emotions taking on the role.
“He was just a person that everyone loved, and he was easy to recognize …. It was kind of daunting because there were pretty big shoes to fill, but he inspired me,” she said. “He cast me in my first official show, ‘Annie Jr,.’ and so he’s been with me through this journey for so long.”
Whitmore has stayed true to keeping Mayhugh’s legacy alive while also showing the community what the role means to her.
“I just want to provide opportunities for kids like I had and even more than what I had when I was involved with this amazing program,” she said.
“Our youth program is great, and I want to inspire kids just like I was.”
And while Whitmore has been more focused on getting the younger crowd involved and learning about the arts, she still finds time to showcase her talents, as she recently played Marie in TWO’s production of “Come Back, Little Sheba.”
Regardless of what she’s doing on a daily basis — whether performing, directing or teaching — Whitmore knows she made the right decision to stick with theatre.
“... I get … to talk about something that I’m so passionate about and something that I love,” she said, “and I hope that kids see that and they see how much I love it and get excited.”
