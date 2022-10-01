I’ll be glad when our voting places stabilize.
When I moved to Owensboro 50 years ago, we voted in someone’s garage, which was a little strange.
And then, for decades, we voted at Tamarack Elementary School.
It was close enough to home that we could walk if we wanted to.
Of course, we rarely did.
Then, we moved to Owensboro Catholic Middle School for a year.
In 2020, we voted by absentee ballot because of the pandemic.
And then, we voted at the Sportscenter.
This time, the voting centers are at:
• Owensboro Christian Church, 2818 New Hartford Road
• Third Baptist Church, 527 Allen St.
• Highland Elementary, 2909 Kentucky 54
• Audubon Elementary, 300 Worthington Road
• Legacy Church, 5333 Frederica St.
• Yellow Creek Baptist Church, 5741 Kentucky 144
• Mary Carrico Catholic School, 9546 Kentucky 144
• St. Martin Catholic Church, 5856 Kentucky 81.
• Masonville Baptist Church, 6601 U.S. 231
• St. Mary Magdalene Catholic Church, 7232 Kentucky 56
• Whitesville Baptist Church, 10167 Kentucky 54
• Utica Fire Department, 146 Kentucky 140
Somebody on Facebook complained that nine of the 12 voting centers are in churches or Catholic schools.
The person thought that was an attempt to influence the voting on the abortion amendment.
But I don’t think it matters where you vote on issues like that.
Back in 1975, developer Bob Green said he needed liquor sales to continue until 2 a.m. rather than midnight if he was going to build the Executive Inn Rivermont.
I covered the voting at King Charles Inn, a bar at 1301 E. Fourth St., and at Owensboro Baptist Church, which was then at 301 Legion Blvd.
The voters at the bar rejected 2 a.m. closing by a margin of 109 to 96.
And the voters at the church approved it 165-141.
Since then, I’ve never thought it mattered about where you vote.
Your mind on the issue is made up before you get there.
We used to have 85 precincts where people voted.
That’s easier on the county clerk’s office.
But I hope we work out a way for people who don’t have transportation to get to the new voting centers.
And I really wish the Sportscenter would be used again.
It had plenty of parking and plenty of room for voting machines.
