My daughter posted a picture on social media of a yummy looking piece of cheesecake with a dollop of whipped cream on top, setting on a lovely white plate. She and her family were at a restaurant, enjoying dinner out. Here is a snippet of what she captioned with the image, “What is not pictured are the shards of glass under the table from where our toddler threw her plate and it shattered. Thankfully the staff was gracious, but still, I could have cried. Long day. But we enjoyed our cheesecake and survived the rest of the drive home. From one mom to another, it’s okay to take your kids out. And it’s okay if they’re crazy.”

Her post received several comments from other young moms who could definitely relate to the experience. Toddler tenacity is serious business. They are seriously serious about their opinions. Most do not hesitate to let us know how they feel about a situation.

