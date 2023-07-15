My daughter posted a picture on social media of a yummy looking piece of cheesecake with a dollop of whipped cream on top, setting on a lovely white plate. She and her family were at a restaurant, enjoying dinner out. Here is a snippet of what she captioned with the image, “What is not pictured are the shards of glass under the table from where our toddler threw her plate and it shattered. Thankfully the staff was gracious, but still, I could have cried. Long day. But we enjoyed our cheesecake and survived the rest of the drive home. From one mom to another, it’s okay to take your kids out. And it’s okay if they’re crazy.”
Her post received several comments from other young moms who could definitely relate to the experience. Toddler tenacity is serious business. They are seriously serious about their opinions. Most do not hesitate to let us know how they feel about a situation.
It has been said, more than once, that my granddaughter has a great deal of her auntie in her, my younger daughter. I agree. It’s a dash of stubbornness mixed with determination and passion. Hopefully, all will serve her well later in life. My granddaughter comes from a long line of women who possess a certain amount of spunkiness. My mom, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunts and cousins too, are some of my heroes. The brave determinedness I witnessed in these women inspired me as a young girl and still inspire me today, as a not-so-young girl.
As a child, I watched them overcome adversity. I also watched them be brave when I sensed they were frightened. I watched them smile when I knew they wanted to cry. I watched them live out their lives with grace and great fortitude. These women were all a force of nature. I am proud to carry even a little bit of that heritage.
For purposes bigger than ourselves, a toddler-type tenacious spirit can accomplish much. With God involved, mountains move and waters part. The impossible becomes possible. And if you really want to see miracles happen, toss in some humble obedience.
Mary, the mother of Jesus, was called to a God-sized task, one that only He could do. The Creator of the universe invited this young woman to be a part of something extraordinary. Her persistent obedience, coupled with courageous surrender to His will, made way for God to give humanity His very best.
Mary’s response to God’s plan makes me think of the following scripture, “For the eyes of the LORD range throughout the earth to strengthen those whose hearts are fully committed to him.” 2 Chronicles 16:9
He looks for those who have hearts committed to His ways. Who trust Him. Who surrender their ways to His ways. When He finds hearts like that, He gives them strength. I believe He gives strength that encompasses tenacity, perseverance, dedication, resilience and faithfulness. I believe Mary possessed all of these attributes. I also believe Mary may have smashed a plate or two. Surely, she had all sorts of emotions, for the path she trod was likely unfamiliar and uncomfortable. I am confident she experienced fear, doubt and frustration all wrapped up in wonder and awe. If her Son turned over tables, maybe, just maybe, she threw a dish.
In time, my granddaughter will learn not to throw plates to make her point. But I hope she never loses the spunk to express herself. Another thing I wholeheartedly believe is that Abba Father is not intimidated when we do shatter some plates. He gets it. He knows it’s hard. His feathers are not ruffled when ours are.
There is a song, by the group Casting Crowns, that really makes me smile. Part of the lyrics go like this:
“Crazy people trust in Jesus Following Him wherever He leads us Kingdom seekers, walk by faith believers…
I’m one of those crazy people…
Here’s to all God’s crazy people.”
God uses all types of folks to accomplish His will. He gives us big, bold, seemingly impossible tasks and dreams and wants us to trust Him. He sets us on unfamiliar paths. He takes us out of our comfort zone. And when He does, He knows, occasionally, plates will break.
Just like my daughter expressed, it’s okay to take your kids out, and it’s okay if they’re crazy.
It’s just another reason why I love Jesus so much. He gets me.
