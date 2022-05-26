While hospitals were seemingly bursting at the seams during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, immediate care facilities took on an expanded role in communities, providing much needed care in a time of crisis.
Nurse practitioner Stacy Head of Owensboro Medical Practice, 1200 Breckenridge St., said immediate care facilities — which typically treat a host of ailments, such as colds, flus or a cut in need of stitches — had a marked increase in the number of people coming in for treatment during the pandemic.
“First of all, at the beginning it was a very fluid situation,” Head said. “We were seeing more complaints of cough, fever, shortness of breath at the beginning and treating that, and people were just wanting to differentiate whether they had something that was mild or COVID-19.”
Head said the immediate care center initially had a lot of people coming in for a COVID-19 test because they had been in the same room with someone who had the virus and were looking to do a COVID-19 test to rule out that they had become infected.
“Then we started to see the complications,” she said. “We were having patients coming in, after the first wave of COVID-19 ... the compilations were things like atrial fibrillation, blood clots.”
Head said the blood clots they were seeing at the time were even different from traditional blood clots, which can be deadly if left untreated.
“They were more complex and more difficult to treat and bigger than we had ever dealt with before,” she said.
Head said that at times there was a three-hour wait for people to be seen at the Owensboro Medical Practice immediate care, and days started earlier and ended later.
Head said some of the people that did come into the office had waited so long to be seen by a medical professional that they were immediately sent to the hospital.
“We were seeing people that were actually coming in in cardiac arrest,” Head said. “They were so afraid to come in, so they waited, and then they became sicker, and that presented a problem for us, because we saw them at their worst.”
Head said one big concern was the fact that patients with pre-existing medical conditions were not coming in to be seen during the pandemic because they were too afraid.
“We have just recently had patients that have started to trickle back into the practice that have held off seeking any medical care just for routine things, because they have just been afraid to be around other people because of COVID-19,” she said.
Head said medical professionals were also dealing with colleagues who were contracting the virus, and living with the fear of becoming infected and unknowingly taking it home to their families.
“That was the fear though, was taking it home,” she said. “That was always the big fear.”
It was a fear that doctors and nurses had to keep in check as they went about their daily job duties.
“You just had to keep that at bay, that that was a possibility, but you couldn’t let it affect what you did,” Head said. “We have an obligation to take care of people, and that means hands on.”
Despite the possible dangers to their own personal health and wellness, Head said those working in the medical field have a certain responsibility.
“It is an honor to take care of people when they are that sick,” she said. “For me, it never became discouraging. We just fought.”
With information coming from friends, family and the internet, Head said it is important to seek medical advice from medical professionals.
“This was the thing that was so hard to get the public to understand, is that science is an ever-changing process, and we as scientists have to be able to change our own minds based on the information that is presented to us, or move forward with what we see as being the best option,” Head said. “You wouldn’t take your car to me because I wouldn’t know what to do with that, but I do know what to do to treat you if you are ill, so always listen to your medical professional.”
Head said she is hopeful that the COVID-19 pandemic will inspire more people to become medical professionals.
“We have identified areas we need to improve and hopefully, in those situations, it has given people ideas to start different specialties or maybe branch out and do something that they had never thought of before,” she said. “It has definitely made people realize that this is a calling more than this it’s just a job.”
