Foliar diseases such as gray leaf spot are occurring every year in corn.
Fungicide application has been proven to prevent yield loss if the corn is in vegetative or early reproduction stages, the weather is conducive for disease development, and a disease pathogen is present.
Dr. Kiersten Wise, the Extension Plant Pathologist for Corn, conducted experiments in 2020 and 2021 to determine best practices of how to use ground-applied fungicides in corn to control foliar disease and optimize yield, rather than relying on aerial fungicide applications.
The following is a summary of her findings. The study was funded by the Kentucky Corn Growers Association. Details of this and other research on corn conducted by the University in 2021 are available on my website at http://daviess.ca.uky.edu/ANR.
Benefits to ground applications include the ability to control timing and product choice more than may be possible with contracted aerial applications.
Ground applications also allow consideration of spraying fungicides with different nozzle technologies including drop nozzles or 360 undercover nozzles.
These nozzles target the mid-canopy ear leaf and surrounding leaves and are promoted to provide improved disease control and yield benefits compared to standard overhead application methods.
The in-canopy applications are typically targeting a late vegetative/pre-tassel growth stage of corn rather than the standard tasseling/silking timing.
Little research examines the efficacy of late vegetative-stage applications to know if this is an effective and economical fungicide timing.
The research goals were to determine how fungicide applications occurring at V12-V14 control foliar disease and increase stalk strength compared to tasseling fungicide applications at the University of Kentucky Research and Education Center.
The efficacy of V12-V14 fungicide applications applied with in-canopy nozzle technology was compared to overhead applications. Fungicide treatment and nozzle type were randomly assigned to experimental plots.
Fungicide treatment consisted of Trivapro at 13.7 fl oz/A applied using a Lee Agra high clearance sprayer at the twelve leaf collar growth stage (V12), tasseling/silking (VT/R1), or a two-pass application of V12 + VT.
Applications at each timing were applied with standard overhead flat fan nozzles or overhead flat fan nozzles plus 360 undercover nozzles positioned at ear leaf height.
% foliar disease severity on the ear leaf was rated at R4 and stalk strength assessments were conducted at maturity by pushing 10 plants per plot at 30 degrees from the center. Plants that snapped or did not spring back were considered lodged, and the total percentage of lodged plants per plot was averaged for each treatment.
In both years, dry conditions in June delayed disease onset and development. Gray leaf spot was observed at low to moderate levels.
All fungicide timings and nozzle types reduced disease compared to the non-treated control in both years. Dry conditions in fall of 2020 led to increased lodging, while moisture was adequate during grain fill in 2021, and no lodging was observed.
Although gray leaf spot severity was reduced in all fungicide treatments in both years, there was no significant impact of treatment on yield in either year. This is likely because gray leaf spot did not increase until late in the season, having little impact on yield.
Their conclusions were fungicide applications at V12 and VT reduced gray leaf spot compared to the non-treated control. Fungicide applied at V12 + VT and with flat fan + 360 undercover nozzle reduced lodging in 2020 compared to other treatments, but it is unlikely to be a profitable treatment based on the lack of yield response.
Research and economic analyses are ongoing to determine consistency and economic value of fungicide application timing and fungicide delivery system.
Wheat Scab Prediction ModelArea wheat is growing quickly as temperatures rise. Flowering will be occurring in the next week or so. During the flowering process, wheat is susceptible to infection of fusarium head blight if conditions are wet and rainy during flowering. Many will use a fungicide to offset the risk of yield and quality loss from head scab but a prediction tool that calculates risk of FHB based on the stage of wheat in our area and the weather conditions is a helpful tool available online at https://www.wheatscab.psu.edu/.
Clint Hardy is the agricultural extension agent for the Daviess County Extension Office. He can be reached at 270-685-8480.
