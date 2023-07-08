Rain events this past week resulted in both temporary and extended flooding problems in low-lying areas of upland fields and in creek bottoms across the county. The water caused damage ranging from stunting to death in both corn and soybeans. Depending on the length of flooding, areas of fields or entire fields were lost and are just now drying out.
While drowned crops are disappointing after enduring very dry conditions only a few weeks ago, they represent a small percentage of the overall crop in Daviess County. Not to slight the impact on those who are affected, I heard a wise past extension agent once say, “A wet year helps more people than it hurts.” You could interchange people with the word acres, meaning that while some fields are wiped out, many more “acres” will benefit from the rain.
Corn uses one-quarter inch of soil moisture daily during cool conditions and up to three-tenths in high temperatures during the reproductive stages. A uniform population stand and plenty of moisture has set the stage for an outstanding corn crop. Corn lost by drowning will reduce the average yield but will be offset by higher-than-projected yields on surrounding acres. If we can avoid destructive wind and receive lots of sunshine for the next 60 days, corn may be outstanding.
The outcome for soybeans is far from determined. Vegetative or blooming soybeans have a much lower water requirement than tall, pollinating corn and thus a lower tolerance for excessive moisture. Across the county, soybeans are showing symptoms of yellowing due to waterlogged soil. If soils dry out, those beans will recover. If conditions remain wet, stunting and pod abortion will occur because the plant lacks soil oxygen and is not making the nitrogen it needs when setting bloom and pod numbers.
Planting soybeans in mid to late July is a gamble, but if the weather cooperates there will be soybeans to harvest. Seed supplies are available, but the decision to choose a shorter maturity and planting at a higher population would be recommended. The days are already getting shorter, so it is important that the soybeans are of an earlier maturity, in the early threes if available, to ensure they will mature before frost occurs. The plants will be much shorter than you would normally expect due to less daylight and short maturities, which is why the yield expectation is less.
Planting soybeans this late would result in anticipation of less than 50% of normal yield. Soybeans planted now would be expected to fill seed pods in early to mid-September. If that month is dry, as it normally is, or frost comes early, yields could be well below the 50% mark.
July 15 is deadline to complete Crop Acreage ReportFiling an accurate and timely acreage report for all crops and land uses, including failed acreage and prevented planted acreage, can prevent the loss of USDA benefits. Acreage reporting dates vary by crop and by county, but July 15 is a major deadline for most crops. To file a crop acreage report, producers need to provide crop and crop type or variety, intended use of the crop, number of acres of the crop and producer shares.
FSA offers continuous certification for perennial forage such as pasture and hay fields. This means after perennial forage is reported once and the producer elects continuous certification, the certification remains in effect. If you have never certified pasture and hayland, it is important that you do.
Producers can access their FSA farm records, maps and common land units through the farmers.gov portal. Through a new mapping feature, producers can import and view other shapefiles, such as precision agriculture planting boundaries. This allows producers to view, save, print and label their own maps for acreage reporting purposes.
Daviess County Lions Club Fair
The annual Daviess County Lions Club Fair will be held July 19-22. Checking in fair entries will be from 4-7 pm July 18. Entry pick-up will be from 2-4 pm. July 22. Information on all exhibits can be found on the Extension Office website at https://daviess.ca.uky.edu/dc-fair. Printed fair entry catalogs will be available soon.
