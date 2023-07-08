Rain events this past week resulted in both temporary and extended flooding problems in low-lying areas of upland fields and in creek bottoms across the county. The water caused damage ranging from stunting to death in both corn and soybeans. Depending on the length of flooding, areas of fields or entire fields were lost and are just now drying out.

While drowned crops are disappointing after enduring very dry conditions only a few weeks ago, they represent a small percentage of the overall crop in Daviess County. Not to slight the impact on those who are affected, I heard a wise past extension agent once say, “A wet year helps more people than it hurts.” You could interchange people with the word acres, meaning that while some fields are wiped out, many more “acres” will benefit from the rain.

