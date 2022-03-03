Mental health and isolation are talked about a lot, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. And while the COVID numbers are going down and we’re heading into Spring — longer days, warmer temps, flowers making an appearance — these concerns are still prevalent for many senior adults, especially those who are homebound, live alone and/or don’t drive.
One simple way we’re attempting to reach these seniors is to send cards for holidays, birthdays and other special occasions. Our Advisory Council, comprised of staff and seniors, meets monthly to discuss ideas for events, activities and the facility, and hear updates. At our February meeting, the Advisory Council suggested sending cards to our homebound seniors to help brighten their day and know they are not forgotten.
In February, we received 300 handmade valentines from the Alpha Gamma Delta sorority at Western Kentucky University. Two young ladies drove from Bowling Green to deliver the cards, which were distributed by our Meals on Wheels drivers. So, we’ve got a good start in 2022.
We’d like to keep this going by mailing the cards, because who doesn’t love to get snail mail, especially when it’s not junk or a bill? We are seeking donations of greeting cards and postage stamps, which can be dropped off at the Senior Center. Any types of cards are appreciated — holiday, birthday, sympathy. We have volunteers and staff that will make sure the cards are signed and sent, so if you’d like to help on that end, please let us know.
It’s a small way to address the loneliness and isolation that many senior adults experience. I love that this was initiated by their peers, who are mobile and come to the Senior Center to experience community, camaraderie and care. Other resources we provide are telephone reassurance and home visits, which we hope to ramp up with COVID numbers showing a decline in Daviess County.
March not only brings Spring, but is the 50-year anniversary of the Older Americans Act Nutrition Program, which is commonly referred to as Meals on Wheels (MoW). We have been the MoW provider in Daviess County since 1997. Our program, along with the other senior centers in the GRADD region, are some of the few in the commonwealth that still deliver hot meals daily to senior adults. We were recently reminded of the critical role the drivers play in checking on their clients and having personal contact.
One of our clients lives with a sibling, who doubles as their caregiver. Recently, our driver arrived at the house and found the caregiver unconscious. The client struggles to communicate and couldn’t explain what had happened. But, because the driver is at the house Monday through Friday, she knew the situation well and responded accordingly.
She called 911, and the dispatcher talked her through performing chest compressions until emergency personnel arrived. Our MoW manager contacted another family member because the client couldn’t be left alone. Our folks waited at the house until it was safe to leave the client, and then finished the meal route to ensure the other clients received their meals and were okay.
It was a harrowing, upsetting experience, but also a stark reminder of how critical it is for seniors to have daily contact and communication. It’s also a great reminder for those of us who can be out and about to check on family members and neighbors, especially now that the weather is improving.
Another way all of us can support the community is to participate in Owensboro Health’s 2022 Community Health Needs Assessment, which lists Mental Health and Access to Food as two of its focus areas. We are grateful for OH’s Community Grants program, which has funded our Weekend Frozen Meal program for several years. This year, we’ve added another component that includes home visits. This allows staff to spend a little more time with the seniors to perform a nutrition assessment and collect measurable health data, such as grip strength and weight. One of our clients told us the visits help with her anxiety, and she loves getting the updates on how her health is doing.
We can only offer this program, working in partnership with WKU and AmeriCorps, because of the OH Community Grants program. Please take five minutes to complete their Community Health Needs Assessment survey, https://bit.ly/3BBWq6K. Your input will help impact the community.
Becky Barnhart is executive director of the Senior Community Center of Owensboro-Daviess County.
