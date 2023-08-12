Dr. Steve Isaacs, extension professor in the Department of Agricultural Economics, wrote the following article on the topic of recordkeeping. The very term conjures up images of stacks of receipts and bills, columns of numbers and outcomes that will always be unpleasant. If you make money, you have to pay taxes. If you didn’t make money, you can’t pay your bills. It’s no wonder the task gets delayed, put off or outsourced … but it can’t be ignored.

Recordkeeping is often too narrowly defined and restricted to the financial side of the business. Have to file taxes? Have to get loans? Both require some of the same information. What did you make (revenue) and what did you spend (expenses)? The questions whose answer is the profit on an income statement and/or a Schedule F. What do you own (assets) and what do you owe (liabilities)? The questions whose answer is the net worth or owner’s equity on the balance sheet.

