Even after mowing and fertilizing properly, parts of the lawn may need to be reseeded. Renovating the lawn is a process involving replanting without tilling the soil and possibly without destroying the existing grass. In some situations, only a few patches need restoring. The best time to renovate a cool-season lawn is mid-August through September.

Considerations as to whether a lawn would benefit from renovating include when more than 50% of the lawn contains weeds; soil is excessively compacted; desire to decrease tough to control weeds such as Bermudagrass; or the turf is damaged by heavy traffic or drought. Test the soil before seeding the lawn, to determine if lime, phosphate, and potash are needed. Testing for nitrogen is not included because science shows nitrogen is always required by growing plants.

