Even after mowing and fertilizing properly, parts of the lawn may need to be reseeded. Renovating the lawn is a process involving replanting without tilling the soil and possibly without destroying the existing grass. In some situations, only a few patches need restoring. The best time to renovate a cool-season lawn is mid-August through September.
Considerations as to whether a lawn would benefit from renovating include when more than 50% of the lawn contains weeds; soil is excessively compacted; desire to decrease tough to control weeds such as Bermudagrass; or the turf is damaged by heavy traffic or drought. Test the soil before seeding the lawn, to determine if lime, phosphate, and potash are needed. Testing for nitrogen is not included because science shows nitrogen is always required by growing plants.
During the renovation process, first manage weeds, if present. In the lawn area, apply a non-selective herbicide containing glyphosate (Roundup, Kleenup). Remember that glyphosate kills or injures plants that it touches. It works best when weeds are actively growing. Use the product according to label directions. Check the label to make sure the only active ingredient is glyphosate so that the number of days to wait after application to plant grass seed is before the end of September.
Depending on the type of weeds needed to control, the herbicide may need to be applied again before planting seed. For example, when trying to manage Bermudagrass, 2 to 3 applications at 2 to 3 weeks apart with glyphosate are needed. Remember, you will have to reestablish the lawn in the herbicide-treated area. If you have questions about using an herbicide, please ask before using it. After the final herbicide spraying, wait the number of days listed on the label before planting seed.
Nitrogen should be applied soon after seed germination. If nitrogen is applied before seeding in the renovation process, weed growth is encouraged. Apply about 1 pound of nitrogen per 1,000 square feet. Farm-type fertilizers, like urea, need to be applied when the lawn is dry and the weather is cool to prevent burning the grass leaves. Otherwise, the fertilizer needs to be watered in right after application; specialty organic turf fertilizers do not need to be watered in but may cost more.
After collecting a soil sample for testing from the area where renovation will occur, mow the lawn as close as possible. Then, prepare the seedbed. Seed will not germinate and grow properly if it is just broadcasted on the soil surface. The seed needs good contact with the soil. Using a slit seeder would work too as long the seed is sown in two directions.
If the thatch layer, a layer of tightly intermingled living and dead shoots, stems, and roots, is a half-inch or thicker, remove the thatch with a dethatching machine that has knives or blades. Machines with spring tines or mower attachment tines for dethatching are not effective for turf renovation. Pick up the thatch and remove it from the area before seeding the lawn. If the thatch is not over a half-inch thick, the dethatching machine would still be handy over large areas to remove dead grass and disturb the soil for good seed contact.
After preparing the soil, evenly broadcast seed. A turf-type tall fescue is preferred as it is the best cool season grass type for our area. Rake the seeds into the seed bed if you have a small area to renovate or cross the area again with the dethatching machine. Apply 6 pounds per 1000 square feet of a turf-type tall fescue variety on the lawn killed with herbicide.
Keep the newly seeded area watered. In hot, windy weather, two or three light irrigations per day may be needed until germination is complete. Then water deeply and less frequently to encourage a deep root system. If the thatch is not completely removed, even more, frequent watering is needed because the thatch tends to wick water from the seed and almost eliminates germination.
To thicken a thin stand of tall fescue turfgrass with no weed problems, prepare the seed bed with a coring machine that removes 2- to 3-inch-long cores of soil from the top and redeposits them on the surface. After making several coring machine passes over the area, seed the lawn. Then drag a section of chain link fence or rake over the area to obtain good seed to soil contact.
As new seedlings develop, continue mowing at the height intended for the entire area. It is important to mow the renovated lawn as frequently as needed to keep the old existing grass from shading the new seedlings.
Very small bare spots in lawns can be renovated without destroying existing grass. Prepare the seed bed by broadcasting the seed on the soil surface, then cover the seed with about one-quarter inch of topsoil or sand. You can also use a shovel to remove clumps of grass, dead turf, and soil to a depth of one-half inch and repair the area with sod.
Annette’s tips:
Free soil tests for Daviess County residents are available through a grant from the Daviess County Soil Conservation Service. Testing the soil for nutrients in the garden, lawn, or landscape is recommended every three to four years and before beginning new projects. It takes about 10 working days to receive the test results.
