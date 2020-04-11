I hope you’re OK.
I hope you have what you need, and are staying healthy at home.
I hope you’re practicing physical distancing and are not planning any gatherings today or tomorrow (or ever, for now!) with others, regardless of how far apart you think you’ll stay.
I hope you’re taking care of your physical, emotional, and mental needs.
And, on this Holy Saturday in the middle of Passover, as you’re preparing to be Eastered differently than maybe you have ever been in your life, I hope you’re taking care of your spiritual needs, too.
If you’re not alone, I hope you’re taking care of one another.
I hope you’re metabolizing this international crisis in as healthy a way possible, and that you are managing your anxiety, worry, fear, and trauma by, in part, showing gentleness and kindness to yourself, keeping expectations low, heads high, breaths deep, walks long, and hearts warm.
I hope you have hope.
As Kentuckians, I hope you’re allowing yourself access to Governor Andy Beshear’s daily briefings.
Full of good news, sad news, practical wisdom, and gratitude aplenty, Andy’s pressers are a thing to behold.
It doesn’t seem to matter whether we voted for him or not (it certainly doesn’t matter to him!), we are all being served with energy, intelligence, imagination, and love. We are being led.
All of us.
With no consideration for politics, an openness to claiming responsibility, a refusal to place blame, and genuine concern for every Kentuckian, our governor is leading us beautifully.
Most importantly, he is communicating with us.
No matter what notifications of news updates pop up on our phones, and regardless of what a friend of a friend has said, we know that every day our commonwealth’s senior elected official will stand up, speak out, and lead us by the hand to thoughts of lying down in greener pastures than this, all of us 6 to 10 feet apart.
Communication during an international pandemic not only serves to inform us, but it also motivates us.
And I believe that such leadership for Kentucky is why our state has done as well as it has in “flattening the curve.”
While our county is one of this commonwealth’s hotspots, our state as a whole is contributing in large ways to the national conversation about how to inspire people en masse to do good, to commit to the recommended practices that are known to slow the spread of contagions, and to encourage one another through positive messaging and virtual gatherings to keep up the good work so the fight doesn’t last as long as it might otherwise.
The difference for us is, in part, leadership.
President Kennedy once reminded our nation that, “When written in Chinese, the word ‘crisis’ is composed of two characters. One represents danger and the other opportunity.”
I have always loved that (and I hope it’s true) because all leaders know this about crisis: we are always at risk, and we always learn so much about ourselves, one another, and the world in the process of mitigating that risk, and working together to survive it.
In the midst of the danger, there is opportunity.
And we need our leaders to seize this opportunity, and to lead us.
If you are a parent, you have the responsibility to lead your children through this most uncertain time. In all, the youngest among us are handling this unprecedented time of isolation and at-home-ness better than most. Children are, like the rest of us, resilient, accepting and understanding.
Despite the fact that you might want to resign your role as parent right now due to fatigue and bewilderment (which is entirely natural, by the way), you have a job to do: to lead your children and your family with communication, modeling safe practices, and keeping your kids at home with you, and not on bike rides with friends.
Your kids need you to lead them.
You also have opportunity to be a leader among your friend group.
Of course, we all want to get together with the people we love most in the world, and we think we can do it and stay 6 feet apart and be responsible and be healthy.
But, in the governor’s words, “We can’t be doing that. Period.”
Be a leader: show your friends how much you love them by insisting that you get together, and insisting even more vehemently that you do so via ZOOM or House Party or Duo or whatever online application you know of that will facilitate your virtual hangout.
I’ve seen your videos of playing games and sharing stories virtually. It’s not ideal, but it’s an amazing gift, when compared to what our great-grandparents were forced to do during the influenza pandemic of the early twentieth century.
Lead your children, lead your friends, lead your family.
And if you are an elected leader in our community, we want — we need! — to be hearing from you, too!
The governor’s regular briefings are powerful in their simplicity and, while honest and harrowing, they are full of hope.
We need to see and hear our community’s elected officials talking to us about what is going on locally.
We don’t want to hear about Daviess, McLean, Ohio, or Hancock counties first from Frankfort. We want to hear those familiar words coming out of familiar mouths, mouths of the leaders we know, leaders we used to see (and will see again) at restaurants or the grocery or on a walk downtown.
Thank God for our hospital’s employees and all of the first responders who are putting themselves in the way of deadly pathogens every moment of every day so that we can stay safe sheltered-in-place. And thank God for their spokespersons who, at every moment are having to come up with something to say for an inquiring community.
We want that from our elected officials, too.
You made signs, and shook hands, and endured town hall meetings, and debated opponents, and spoke of promises and presence and a willingness and desire to lead.
And ballots were counted. And you won!
To our officials, please rise up and reach out, utilize social media, which is free and relatively easy to use, and unprecedentedly accessible by almost all of us, and inform us, motivate us, inspire us, and help us make some sense out of all this.
We don’t want answers, necessarily, just presence. Just your showing up will do.
Dr. Jonathan Eric Carroll, KLPC, NCPC, NCCE, is a state-licensed mental health professional, is an ACPE Psychotherapist, and is the Founder of The Clinic @ The Montgomery in downtown Owensboro. Dr. Carroll serves as the Grief Therapist for six funeral homes in the region. He also co-created and cohosts “You’ll Die Trying,” a podcast available everywhere. Visit www.themontgomeryclinic.com.
