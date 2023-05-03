May is here, and soon school will be out for summer break.
With May comes state testing for students. For teachers, it brings summative performance reviews and thinking about the next school year.
Since teachers work on one-year employment contracts that end each summer, May brings a flurry of job postings, interviews and farewells.
A few teachers I know in a variety of local schools have decided to switch schools or districts to be closer to home. Others are retiring, and some are leaving the profession entirely for new careers.
In addition to retirement, reasons cited for leaving the education profession vary from the quest for a higher paycheck to severe burnout.
Combine those factors with fewer people choosing a career in education in the first place, and we can probably figure out how we ended up with the shortage of teachers everyone is talking about.
The districts in our region have shortages in a variety of areas, but the U.S. Department of Education identifies early childhood and special education as the two critical shortage areas for local schools.
Early childhood or special education teachers have many options in our local communities.
Imagine working with tiny, wide-eyed humans entering the classroom for the first time. Or taking on the challenge of reaching diverse learners in smaller classes at other grade levels.
With all of these opportunities, I hope more people will join me in this adventure called teaching.
If you already have a bachelor’s degree, you can enter a graduate program, find a school willing to mentor you and begin teaching almost immediately.
It stands to reason that if you choose to teach in a content area with a shortage of teachers, there will be schools willing to work with you.
I count myself fortunate that I was offered the opportunity to teach seventh grade resource language arts this year at Ohio County Middle School.
I have learned a lot from being in the classroom. And from observing other teachers this year, I have compiled a list of ways to improve.
From working directly with experienced teachers willing to mentor me, I am more confident in several areas too.
And I must have avoided making any major mistakes, because I have been invited back to teach again
I will be moving to eighth grade resource language arts along with the students I taught this year.
I am looking forward to being with them again on their middle school journey, but I will have to find out in August if this is a welcome surprise for them.
