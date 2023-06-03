June is here! Graduations are over, school is out, pools are open, college-aged kids are back home for the summer. It is the best time of the year to step back and take stock in careers, in community involvement and civic engagement.
Study after study concludes that communities that see a higher level of citizen involvement are winning the race for talent retention and recruitment — and they are also winning from an economic perspective.
Owensboro has long been seen as the perfect size of community. It is big enough to have first-class amenities, but small enough to get involved and make a difference. For years, people in community development have been discussing the potential of bringing citizens together who are interested in tackling tough issues and moving the community forward.
We have an excellent opportunity coming up on June 8 to network and learn from world-renowned business leaders at the Inaugural Leadership Summit: Becoming a Collective Force for Change. Participants will have the opportunity to be engaged and inspired by leaders sharing their strategies, wisdom and secrets to success. Joining us are:
• Bracken Darrell, CEO of Logitech — a Fortune 100 fastest-growing company
• Dee M. Robinson, founder of Good Trouble Bourbon, author of Courage by Design, CEO of Robinson Hill that includes Hudson Group, Frontera Grill, Ben & Jerry’s, Farmer’s Fridge, Potbelly and Lettuce Entertain You
• DeAngelo Simmons, NBA agent and CEO of BDS Sports — a Top 25 nationally-ranked sports agency
Please consider taking time and investing in yourself by taking advantage of this leadership development opportunity. Your leadership and community involvement are key to championing issues that not only impact our generation, but also future generations.
The Inaugural Leadership Summit Presented by Owensboro Health (followed by Chamber After Hours at Green River Distillery) is from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursday, June 8 at the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum, 311 W 2nd St.
Summit registration is $150. Nonprofit registration is $95. Student registration is $50. Lunch will be provided.
The summit counts for 6 hours of EILA credit for secondary educators.
The continued growth and success of our region depends on each of us continuing to keep our internal torches lit and lead where you may be! But we all know how at times we may need to have our tank filled so we can keep going. This day will fill your tank and make our community stronger.
Candance Castlen Brake is president and CEO of the Greater Owensboro Chamber of Commerce. Stacy Edds-Ellis, Ph.D., is executive director of the Greater Owensboro Leadership Institute.
