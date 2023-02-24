THROUGH SLEETS EYES DOM

Rich Jorn, executive director of the RiverPark Center, looks at a picture Thursday in the facility’s lobby of Moneta Sleet Jr. surrounded by young children while on assignment in Timbuktu in 1972. The picture is part of the “A Witness to History” photo exhibit at the first “Through Sleet’s Eyes Festival,” which runs Friday and Saturday.

 Photo by Freddie Bourne | Messenger-Inquirer

The debut of the “Through Sleet’s Eyes Festival,” a free all-ages tribute to Owensboro native and photojournalist Moneta Sleet Jr., will begin Friday, Feb. 24 and run through Saturday, Feb. 25 at the RiverPark Center.

Born in Owensboro in February 1926, Sleet graduated from Kentucky State College (now Kentucky State University) in 1947 and received a masters degree in journalism from New York University in 1950.

