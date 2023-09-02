When thinking about flowers for pollinators, generally herbaceous perennials and annual flowering plants come to mind. However, trees and shrubs serve as food sources for bees as well. Remember, these insects serve an important role in pollinating food crops such as apples, cucumbers, squashes, pumpkins and almonds, to name a few.

In a scientific study, Dr. Daniel Potter, University of Kentucky entomologist, and graduate student, Bernadette M. Mach, counted the number of visits made by bees to flowers of trees and shrubs. The bees included many different native bees, such as the mason bee and the non-native honeybee. As a result, bee-friendly trees and shrubs were identified.

