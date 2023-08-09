As I continue to pursue my teaching credential through the master’s program at University of the Cumberlands, I am finishing up two of the four courses I crammed into the summer term around pool days and girls night dinners.

Both of my current courses focus on teaching and assessing students receiving special education services and how that is governed by the Individuals with Disabilities in Education Act (IDEA).

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.