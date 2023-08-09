As I continue to pursue my teaching credential through the master’s program at University of the Cumberlands, I am finishing up two of the four courses I crammed into the summer term around pool days and girls night dinners.
Both of my current courses focus on teaching and assessing students receiving special education services and how that is governed by the Individuals with Disabilities in Education Act (IDEA).
Once a student qualifies for services, they acquire a team of advocates that includes both general and special education teachers, parents, school psychologists, school administrators and any other service providers.
The student is another — the most important, in my opinion — member of the team and takes on more ownership of the direction of their education as they get older.
Depending on the school or district, this team might be referred to as an Admissions and Release Committee (ARC team) or as an IEP team.
The IEP, or Individualized Education Plan, is a legal document crafted by the student’s special education teacher with the input of every member of the student’s team. It is always based on data obtained from regular progress monitoring and assessments of the student.
Because the needs of every student are so varied, every IEP is customized to the student it is written for.
Among many other items, IDEA mandates that students with disabilities are entitled to receive a free and appropriate public education in the least restrictive environment possible with regular progress monitoring and parent involvement.
That is quite a mouthful. And a lot to keep track of. No pressure, right?
How teachers will meet these requirements for the student is detailed in the IEP — which becomes a legal contract between the school and the family. This contract is updated with new data annually and followed every year the student is in school.
One essential section of the IEP documents the student’s present levels of academic performance.
Baseline data is also included and is used to set realistic academic goals and objectives for the student in the IEP. To meet the requirements of IDEA, these goals and objectives must be specific, measurable, attainable, relevant and time-based.
For each goal, the IEP details the specially-designed instruction that will be offered to help the student make progress and how that progress will be monitored and reported to the team.
The document also includes sections on any accommodations or supplementary aids and services the student might need, what their current vocational goals are, what type of classroom they will learn in and if they will need extended school year services.
The IEP contains a comprehensive plan used each day by every administrator, teacher or classroom assistant who has a hand in the education of the child it is written for.
Will I ever feel completely qualified to draft and implement such essential plans for my students? I really don’t know. But I am thankful that there is a team in place for each student to lend their expertise to the process.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.