Inflation has been headline news for several months and is certainly an issue impacting businesses, industries, and consumers. University of Kentucky Extension Professor, Dr. Will Snell, prepared the following discussion concerning the effect of inflation.
Economists define inflation as a general rise in prices for a selected market basket of goods and services. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) is regarded as the most quoted and broad measure of inflation. In the United States, the CPI is calculated monthly by the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) based on changes in the prices of thousands of goods and services in major urban areas and retail establishments, ranging from the most reported items such as food and energy to other more obscure items such as haircuts and funeral expenses. From 2000 to 2020, the average annual seasonally adjusted rate of inflation was 2.1% which is generally considered by economists and monetary policymakers as a“desirable” level of inflation to help drive consumption and overall economic growth. Last year the monthly inflation rate averaged just under 5% and in its latest report, January 12, 2022, the BLS indicated that prices over the past 12 months increased 7% — the largest December to December% change since 1981.
Inflation impacts both producers and consumers. For agriculture, historical data support the hypothesis that commodity prices generally rise during periods of inflation. But so do ag input prices. Higher commodity prices will lead to increased global demand for farm inputs such as seeds, fertilizer, livestock, farm equipment, etc., thus putting upward pressure on input prices, holding all other factors constant. Sustained, “unacceptable” levels of inflation often lead to actions by the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates, resulting in additional cost-push inflation on input costs for businesses that depend a lot on borrowed capital, such as agriculture. Higher interest rates can also impact land values, exchange rates, and overall family living expenses — all impacting the overall purchasing power of farm resources.
Inflation effectively reduces the so-called purchasing power of both producers and consumers, Economists like to present data in “inflation-adjusted” or “real” terms. If one’s income increases by 3%, but the cost of goods and services in the economy increase by 5%, the employee has experienced a higher “nominal” income, but their purchasing power due to inflation has been eroded. Within ag, most commodity prices have generally declined over time relative to the rate of inflation. However, in many cases, the advancements in yields for crops and pounds of gain for livestock have helped offset the decline in real or inflation-adjusted prices. Of course, there are exceptions such as burley tobacco, where the real price of burley has declined from around $2.00/lb in 2004 to approximately $1.40/lb today, while crop yields have trended down. Even with stable yields, burley farmers today would need to receive close to $3.00/lb in the marketplace compared to the $2.05 to $2.10/lb they received on average from the 2021 crop to maintain the same level of purchasing power today compared to before the buyout in 2004.
Inflation tends to increase both farm returns, which is positive for land values, and interest rates which is negative for land values, so which one wins out? Since the
1920s, farmland values in Kentucky have increased by an average annual rate of 4.6%, while inflation has increased on average by 2.8%. Consequently, the data verify that the real or inflation-adjusted value of land has increased over time indicating that land values have increased at a greater rate than inflation. This observation has led many to claim that investing in farmland is a good hedge against inflation.
In summary, the discussion above yields a mixed message on the impact of inflation on U.S. farmers. Inflationary pressure in the economy can put upward pressure on farm commodity prices, but higher commodity prices increase the demand for farm inputs, including the cost of borrowed funds. Historical data clearly shows that inflation tends to boost the value of farm assets such as land, but could hurt U.S. ag exports through its impact on the value of the U.S. dollar. A lot of the effects really depend on the severity and length of “excessive” inflation in the economy and the ultimate change in monetary policy. Also, the outcome may vary depending on whether you are a farmland investor, a permanent landowner, or a land renter, plus one’s dependence on borrowed funds and/or international markets. While it appears the effects of inflation on agriculture can be debated, it is pretty clear that it is bad for consumers and that deflation is bad for the entire economy, agriculture included.
Clint Hardy is the agricultural extension agent for the Daviess County Extension Office. He can be reached at 270-685-8480.
